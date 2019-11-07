Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Kelowna RCMP issues phone scam alert, says fraudster falsely identifying himself as police officer

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted November 7, 2019 4:08 pm
 "This scam has resulted in victims providing social insurance numbers and banking information to the fraudster over the phone," RCMP Cpl. Meghan Foster added. .
 "This scam has resulted in victims providing social insurance numbers and banking information to the fraudster over the phone," RCMP Cpl. Meghan Foster added. . Global News

On Oct. 31, police in West Kelowna issued a public warning regarding a telephone scam that appeared to originate from their detachment.

On Thursday, police in Kelowna issued the same warning, saying their detachment phone number has also been spoofed.

Related News

READ MORE: Scam alert: West Kelowna RCMP says CRA fraudster has spoofed police phone number

According to Kelowna RCMP, a fraudster is phoning people, falsely identifying himself as a police officer who is working for the detachment.

The fraudster allegedly tells his potential victims that their personal information has been used in criminal activity.

“The fraudster asks the victim to confirm personal information with him over the phone as it will aid in advancing a money-laundering investigation,” said Kelowna RCMP.

“We can confirm that a police officer did not make this telephone call and that this is not how the RCMP investigates these types of crimes.”

Story continues below advertisement
Police are receiving multiple complaints about new phone scam
Police are receiving multiple complaints about new phone scam

“This scam has resulted in victims providing social insurance numbers and banking information to the fraudster over the phone,” RCMP Cpl. Meghan Foster added.

“Currently, we have not received reports of identity theft that are directly related to this latest scam, and we want to prevent people from having to make those reports.”

READ MORE: Okanagan woman says questions, red flags helped avoid phone scam

Police noted that you should periodically check your credit reports, bank and credit card statements and report any irregularities promptly to your financial institution.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeRCMPKelownaPoliceOkanagancentral okanaganScamKelowna RCMPPhone Scam
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.