Canada

Montreal police issue warning over phone scam using law enforcement, government numbers

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted November 1, 2019 10:21 am
Montreal police say scammers are using law enforcement and government phone numbers to persuade unsuspecting residents to give them money or personal information.
Montreal police say scammers are using law enforcement and government phone numbers to persuade unsuspecting residents to give them money or personal information. File / Global News

Police are warning the public about a phone scam targeting unsuspecting residents in Montreal.

Investigators say scammers are using telephone numbers from both the city’s police force and government departments to extort money from victims.

During the call, those behind the scam use a phone application that allows them to display the phone number of their choice, according to police.

READ MORE: Latest phone scam targeting social insurance numbers — Hamilton police

In order to prevent fraud, police advise never giving out your personal information during a phone call.

The public should also know that police forces and government departments will never ask for funds to be transferred by cryptocurrency or for citizens to purchase cards. They will also never ask you to keep the conversation a secret.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone who may have been a victim of fraud is asked to call 911 or report to their local police station to file a complaint.

READ MORE: Man tricks online scammer into sending him money, gives it to charity

