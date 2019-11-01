Montreal police issue warning over phone scam using law enforcement, government numbers

Send this page to someone via email

Police are warning the public about a phone scam targeting unsuspecting residents in Montreal.

Investigators say scammers are using telephone numbers from both the city’s police force and government departments to extort money from victims.

During the call, those behind the scam use a phone application that allows them to display the phone number of their choice, according to police.

In order to prevent fraud, police advise never giving out your personal information during a phone call.

The public should also know that police forces and government departments will never ask for funds to be transferred by cryptocurrency or for citizens to purchase cards. They will also never ask you to keep the conversation a secret.

Anyone who may have been a victim of fraud is asked to call 911 or report to their local police station to file a complaint.

