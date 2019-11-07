Belleville police arrest 7 after reported violent break-and-enter

Send this page to someone via email

Seven Belleville residents are facing a total of 26 charges after officers executed a search warrant at a Belleville motel.

According to police, the charges stem from a reported home invasion that took place on Tuesday at a Station Street address.

According to a police news release, while officers were on Station Street, they noticed what they believed to be a home invasion. Not long afterwards, a call to police reported several people had broken into a Station Street home.

A man inside the home was allegedly sprayed with mace and kicked, and his cellphone was stolen, police say.

Seven individuals believed to be responsible for the alleged incident were located at a local motel, according to police.

While arresting the suspects, police say officers seized 42 grams of crystal meth, 23 grams of cocaine, a small amount of hashish, prescription pills, bear spray and a BB gun.

The total value of the drugs is more than $6,000, according to police.

Five men and two women, ranging in age from 26 to 40, have been charged.

Their charges include armed robbery, drug trafficking and possession of proceeds of crime.