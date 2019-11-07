Michael Bublé announces 2 East Coast stops on North American tour

Send this page to someone via email

Grammy Award winner Michael Bublé has announced his new 27-city North American tour, with two stops on Canada’s East Coast.

The Canadian-born star will perform at the Scotiabank Centre in Halifax on May 22, 2020 and the Avenir Centre in Moncton the next day.

READ MORE: Michael Bublé fan sings to his idol, wows Winnipeg crowd

The tour, dubbed An Evening with Michael Bublé, is set to begin on March 17 in Jacksonville, Fla.

Tickets for both Canadian shows go on sale Monday at 10 a.m. and are going for $110 for upper bowl seating, $202.50 for floor seating and $202.50 for floor standing.

1:50 Fan delights crowd at Michael Bublé concert with rendition of ‘At Last’ Fan delights crowd at Michael Bublé concert with rendition of ‘At Last’

Bublé has won 10 Grammys and sold over 60 million records worldwide over the course of his career. His Christmas album has been streamed more than one billion times.

Story continues below advertisement

Tour dates for An Evening with Michael Bublé include:

March 17, 2020 – Jacksonville, Fla. – VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

March 18, 2020 – Charlotte, N.C. – Spectrum Center

March 20, 2020 – Raleigh, N.C. – PNC Arena

March 21, 2020 – Atlantic City, N.J. – Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall

March 22, 2020 – Albany, N.Y. – Times Union Center

March 24, 2020 – Uniondale, N.Y. – NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum

March 25, 2020 – Boston, Ma. – TD Garden

March 27, 2020 – Cleveland, Ohio – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

March 28, 2020 – Louisville, Ky. – KFC Yum! Center

March 29, 2020 – Milwaukee, Wis. – Fiserv Forum

March 31, 2020 – Grand Rapids, Mich. – Van Andel Arena

April 1, 2020 – Indianapolis, Ind. – Bankers Life Fieldhouse

April 3, 2020 – Oklahoma City, Okla. – Chesapeake Energy Arena

April 4, 2020 – Fort Worth, Texas – Dickies Arena

April 5, 2020 – Austin, Texas – Frank Erwin Center

May 2, 2020 – Anaheim, Calif. – Honda Center

May 3, 2020 – Fresno, Calif. – Save Mart Center

May 5, 2020 – San Francisco, Calif. – Chase Center

May 8, 2020 – Salt Lake City, Utah – Vivint Smart Home Arena

May 9, 2020 – Las Vegas, Nev. – T-Mobile Arena

May 13, 2020 – Des Moines, Iowa – Wells Fargo Arena

May 14, 2020 – Moline, Ill. – TaxSlayer Center

May 16, 2020 – Cincinnati, Ohio – Heritage Bank Center

May 17, 2020 – Greenville, S.C. – Bon Secours Wellness Arena

May 19, 2020 – Allentown, Pa. – PPL Center

May 22, 2020 – Halifax, N.S. – Scotiabank Centre

May 23, 2020 – Moncton, N.B. – Avenir Centre

Story continues below advertisement