Michael Bublé announces 2 East Coast stops on North American tour

Grammy Award winner Michael Bublé has announced his new 27-city North American tour, with two stops on Canada’s East Coast.
The Canadian-born star will perform at the Scotiabank Centre in Halifax on May 22, 2020 and the Avenir Centre in Moncton the next day.
The tour, dubbed An Evening with Michael Bublé, is set to begin on March 17 in Jacksonville, Fla.
Tickets for both Canadian shows go on sale Monday at 10 a.m. and are going for $110 for upper bowl seating, $202.50 for floor seating and $202.50 for floor standing.
Bublé has won 10 Grammys and sold over 60 million records worldwide over the course of his career. His Christmas album has been streamed more than one billion times.
Tour dates for An Evening with Michael Bublé include:
March 17, 2020 – Jacksonville, Fla. – VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
March 18, 2020 – Charlotte, N.C. – Spectrum Center
March 20, 2020 – Raleigh, N.C. – PNC Arena
March 21, 2020 – Atlantic City, N.J. – Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall
March 22, 2020 – Albany, N.Y. – Times Union Center
March 24, 2020 – Uniondale, N.Y. – NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum
March 25, 2020 – Boston, Ma. – TD Garden
March 27, 2020 – Cleveland, Ohio – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
March 28, 2020 – Louisville, Ky. – KFC Yum! Center
March 29, 2020 – Milwaukee, Wis. – Fiserv Forum
March 31, 2020 – Grand Rapids, Mich. – Van Andel Arena
April 1, 2020 – Indianapolis, Ind. – Bankers Life Fieldhouse
April 3, 2020 – Oklahoma City, Okla. – Chesapeake Energy Arena
April 4, 2020 – Fort Worth, Texas – Dickies Arena
April 5, 2020 – Austin, Texas – Frank Erwin Center
May 2, 2020 – Anaheim, Calif. – Honda Center
May 3, 2020 – Fresno, Calif. – Save Mart Center
May 5, 2020 – San Francisco, Calif. – Chase Center
May 8, 2020 – Salt Lake City, Utah – Vivint Smart Home Arena
May 9, 2020 – Las Vegas, Nev. – T-Mobile Arena
May 13, 2020 – Des Moines, Iowa – Wells Fargo Arena
May 14, 2020 – Moline, Ill. – TaxSlayer Center
May 16, 2020 – Cincinnati, Ohio – Heritage Bank Center
May 17, 2020 – Greenville, S.C. – Bon Secours Wellness Arena
May 19, 2020 – Allentown, Pa. – PPL Center
May 22, 2020 – Halifax, N.S. – Scotiabank Centre
May 23, 2020 – Moncton, N.B. – Avenir Centre
