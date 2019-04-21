Michael Bublé fan sings to his idol, wows Winnipeg crowd

One lucky Winnipegger got the chance of a lifetime when he got to sing to his idol, Michael Bublé, at the musician’s Friday night concert.

Twenty-year-old Justyn Skubovius said that when he heard Bublé was coming to Winnipeg, he knew he had to get tickets.

He bought a floor pass and enlisted the help of other superfans in the crowd to get the singer’s attention.

“I asked them: ‘What do you guys think it would take to get me to sing with him?’ They said: ‘Oh, we know exactly what you need to do,’ so then they grabbed some poster board out of their bag and grabbed Sharpies and wrote ‘I want to sing’ on it,” Skubovius said.

The two women that were helping Skubovius told him when to hold up the sign, and he was able to grab Bublé’s attention.

Skubovius sang I Did It My Way by Frank Sinatra, one of Bublé’s favourite songs.

After the concert was over, Skubovius was met with more than a hundred people asking for photos with him.

The 20-year-old sings for weddings and at church but makes a living with his hands.

“I actually just work for a small business and do flooring installations — carpet and tile and that sort of thing. Not singing. I mean, if that opportunity is there, I’d love it, but you never know,” he said.

For now, Skubovius is enjoying his small taste of fame while it lasts.