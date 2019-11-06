Okanagan man facing attempted murder and weapons charges: police

Send this page to someone via email

An Okanagan man is facing three serious charges stemming from an incident earlier this year.

According to a police document, Hunter Terrence Styles Kruger was charged with possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose and pointing a firearm.

A court document says he’s also facing a third charge: attempt to commit murder.

The police document says the incident occurred on or about May 17, at or near Oliver, B.C., and involved a shotgun.

In an email to Global News, Penticton RCMP said that police in Oliver “attended to a man firing a gun towards citizens. Subsequent to further investigation, an accused was identified and charges of pointing a firearm, careless use of a firearm and attempt to commit murder with a firearm.”

Kruger’s first court appearance in Penticton for the charges was on May 29. There have been several court dates since then, including an appearance on Wednesday.

His next court date will be Nov. 15.

