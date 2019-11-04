Menu

Crime

2 teens charged with attempted murder in alleged Brampton hit-and-run

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 4, 2019 3:30 pm
Investigators at the scene of the collision Saturday.
Investigators at the scene of the collision Saturday. Andrew Collins / Global News

BRAMPTON, Ont. – Police say they’ve charged two teenagers with attempted murder after three other teens were hit by a truck on a sidewalk in Brampton, Ont.

Peel Regional Police say they received a call around 6:15 p.m. on Oct. 26 that a white SUV had struck three male pedestrians.

They say a 17-year-old and 18-year-old suffered non-life-threatening injuries, while another 17-year-old was sent to a hospital and remains in stable condition.

READ MORE: 1 pedestrian in critical condition, 2 seriously injured following hit-and-run in Brampton

Police say the male suspects were in a white SUV that allegedly fled the scene, and the two were arrested in Brampton on Sunday.

An 18-year-old man and a minor each face three counts of attempted murder, one count of assault and one count of failing to remain.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators want to hear from anyone who may have surveillance or dashcam video of a white Honda Pilot near Steeles Avenue West and Main Street South in Brampton between 6 and 6:30 p.m. that night.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
