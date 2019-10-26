1 pedestrian in critical condition, 2 seriously injured following hit-and-run in Brampton

Peel Regional Police say three pedestrians have been injured following a hit-and-run incident in Brampton Saturday.
Crews responded shortly after 6 p.m. to the area of Elgin Drive and McLaughlin Road.
According to investigators, the vehicle struck three men near the intersection, then fled the area.
Paramedics said two men were transported to hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries, while another man was rushed to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.
Police have described the suspect vehicle as a white Jeep Cherokee with a broken tail light.
The investigation remains ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call police.
COMMENTS