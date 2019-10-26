1 pedestrian in critical condition, 2 seriously injured following hit-and-run in Brampton

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Peel Regional Police say three pedestrians have been injured following a hit-and-run incident in Brampton Saturday.

Crews responded shortly after 6 p.m. to the area of Elgin Drive and McLaughlin Road.

According to investigators, the vehicle struck three men near the intersection, then fled the area.

Paramedics said two men were transported to hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries, while another man was rushed to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

UPDATE:

– Two male victims have been transported to hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

– One male has been transported to trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

– Elgin Dr remains closed between McLaughlin Rd and Marc Ct — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) October 26, 2019

Story continues below advertisement

Police have described the suspect vehicle as a white Jeep Cherokee with a broken tail light.

The investigation remains ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call police.

2:12 Family of Scarborough woman killed in hit-and-run hopeful reenactment video will help solve case Family of Scarborough woman killed in hit-and-run hopeful reenactment video will help solve case