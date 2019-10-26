Menu

Crime

1 pedestrian in critical condition, 2 seriously injured following hit-and-run in Brampton

By Oriena Vuong Global News
Posted October 26, 2019 8:04 pm
Peel police say three male pedestrians were seriously injured following a hit and run incident in Brampton.
Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Peel Regional Police say three pedestrians have been injured following a hit-and-run incident in Brampton Saturday.

Crews responded shortly after 6 p.m. to the area of Elgin Drive and McLaughlin Road.

According to investigators, the vehicle struck three men near the intersection, then fled the area.

Paramedics said two men were transported to hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries, while another man was rushed to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

Police have described the suspect vehicle as a white Jeep Cherokee with a broken tail light.

The investigation remains ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call police.

