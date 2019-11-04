Regina police officer seriously injured in altercation

Send this page to someone via email

Regina police say an officer was seriously injured during an altercation on Sunday afternoon.

Officers were called to a parkade in the 2100 block of Saskatchewan Drive at around 3:45 p.m. for a report of a stolen vehicle, according to a statement from police.

The reportedly stolen vehicle was located, however when officers tried to arrest a suspect, police say they were met with resistance.

Police officials say one officer received serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment. The nature of the officer’s injuries was not explained.

The suspect was arrested after a conducted energy weapon was used to subdue him, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

Charges are pending against a 29-year-old Regina man.

Police said the incident remains under investigation and that further details will be released as they become available.

1:42 Regina police officer sentenced for 2018 assault against 13-year-old boy Regina police officer sentenced for 2018 assault against 13-year-old boy