Crime

Regina police officer seriously injured in altercation

By David Giles Global News
Posted November 4, 2019 7:08 am
Updated November 4, 2019 7:34 am
A Regina police officer reportedly sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries during an arrest on Sunday afternoon.
A Regina police officer reportedly sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries during an arrest on Sunday afternoon. File Photo / Global News

Regina police say an officer was seriously injured during an altercation on Sunday afternoon.

Officers were called to a parkade in the 2100 block of Saskatchewan Drive at around 3:45 p.m. for a report of a stolen vehicle, according to a statement from police.

The reportedly stolen vehicle was located, however when officers tried to arrest a suspect, police say they were met with resistance.

Police officials say one officer received serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment. The nature of the officer’s injuries was not explained.

The suspect was arrested after a conducted energy weapon was used to subdue him, police said.

Charges are pending against a 29-year-old Regina man.

Police said the incident remains under investigation and that further details will be released as they become available.

