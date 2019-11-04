Regina police officer seriously injured in altercation

Regina police say an officer was seriously injured during an altercation on Sunday afternoon.
Officers were called to a parkade in the 2100 block of Saskatchewan Drive at around 3:45 p.m. for a report of a stolen vehicle, according to a statement from police.
The reportedly stolen vehicle was located, however when officers tried to arrest a suspect, police say they were met with resistance.
Police officials say one officer received serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment. The nature of the officer’s injuries was not explained.
The suspect was arrested after a conducted energy weapon was used to subdue him, police said.
Charges are pending against a 29-year-old Regina man.
Police said the incident remains under investigation and that further details will be released as they become available.
COMMENTS