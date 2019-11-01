New tool to help Regina police combat cannabis-impaired driving

Send this page to someone via email

Regina police are getting more help to combat cannabis-impaired driving.

The force is adding a second roadside drug-screening device, the SoToxa Mobile Test System.

Like the Drager DrugTest 5000, which police brought in in January, the new tool works to detect marijuana through oral samples and provides results in a matter of minutes.

“Physically it’s a lot smaller than the Drager…It’s much more portable, smaller, it’s easier for our officers to access and take out to the scene,” said Evan Bray, Regina police chief.

“I don’t think it provides us the instant result that sobriety roadside tests do in regards to alcohol…but right now that’s where the technology has evolved to.”

Bray said although test results aren’t instant, he expects this type of technology to get better over time.

“When we got the Drager I made the joke that it’s about the size of a Keurig coffee maker, but the reality is, that it’s not going to be long before the technology is going to take us to a place where we have something much more portable,” Bray said.

“I would suggest this new device that we have will be outdated in a year or two from now as well.”

Since legalization in October 2018, Regina police said they have laid zero charges of impaired driving due to cannabis.

Bray said police have only had to use the Drager once since acquiring the device. It’s unknown at this time when Regina police will receive SoToxa, Bray said.