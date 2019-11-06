Menu

Canada

Montreal Mayor hopes to name Griffintown REM train station after Bernard Landry

By Brittany Henriques Global News
Posted November 6, 2019 4:25 pm
Updated November 6, 2019 5:40 pm
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante attends the Federation of Canadian Municipalities' Big City Mayors' Caucus, in Ottawa on Monday, Jan. 28, 2019.
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante attends the Federation of Canadian Municipalities' Big City Mayors' Caucus, in Ottawa on Monday, Jan. 28, 2019. Sean Kilpatrick / The Canadian Press

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante said she wants the downtown Réseau express métropolitain (REM) station to be named “Griffintown—Bernard Landry” to honour the former Quebec Premier.

Plante announced her wish on social media, on the first anniversary of Landry’s death.

READ MORE: REM announces changes to proposed mitigation measures in the Town of Mount Royal

She wrote, “Griffintown—Bernard-Landry station would recognize the important contribution of Mr. Landry to the development of our city, and that in the middle of the Cité du Multimédia, which became a symbol of the audacious economic vision of our former premier of Quebec.”

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Story continues below advertisement

The Mayor added she shared the idea with the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ) overseeing the electric rail project and the Cercle des amis de Bernard Landry who said they liked the idea.

READ MORE: Quebec dam renamed in honour of late premier Bernard Landry

Landry was the Premier of Quebec from 2001 to 2003. He also held major cabinet posts between 1977 and 2001.

Earlier this week, a massive hydroelectric project in northern Quebec was renamed in his honour.

Landry’s personal relationship with Indigenous leaders made the venture possible.

—With files from The Canadian Press

Valerie Plante REM Griffintown Bernard Landry Réseau express métropolitain Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec Cercle des amis de Bernard Landry Cite du Multimedia Premier of Quebec
