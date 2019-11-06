Montreal Mayor hopes to name Griffintown REM train station after Bernard Landry

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante said she wants the downtown Réseau express métropolitain (REM) station to be named “Griffintown—Bernard Landry” to honour the former Quebec Premier.

Plante announced her wish on social media, on the first anniversary of Landry’s death.

She wrote, “Griffintown—Bernard-Landry station would recognize the important contribution of Mr. Landry to the development of our city, and that in the middle of the Cité du Multimédia, which became a symbol of the audacious economic vision of our former premier of Quebec.”

La station Griffintown—Bernard-Landry permettrait de reconnaître l’importante contribution de M. Landry au développement de notre ville, et ce en pleine Cité du Multimédia, devenue le symbole de la vision économique audacieuse de notre ancien Premier ministre. (2/3) #polmtl — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) November 6, 2019

The Mayor added she shared the idea with the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ) overseeing the electric rail project and the Cercle des amis de Bernard Landry who said they liked the idea.

Landry was the Premier of Quebec from 2001 to 2003. He also held major cabinet posts between 1977 and 2001.

Earlier this week, a massive hydroelectric project in northern Quebec was renamed in his honour.

Landry’s personal relationship with Indigenous leaders made the venture possible.

—With files from The Canadian Press