Quebec dam renamed in honour of late premier Bernard Landry

A hydroelectric project in Quebec’s far north has been renamed after a former premier whose personal relationship with Cree leaders made the venture possible.

Quebec Premier François Legault announced Monday the Eastmain-1 dam and the Eastmain-1-A power plant will be renamed in memory of Bernard Landry, premier of Quebec between 2001-2003, who died last year.

The large water basin behind the dam will now be called the Peace of the Braves reservoir, named after the historic 2002 economic development agreement between Quebec and the Cree, which ended years of conflict.

Former grand chief Ted Moses, who signed the agreement with Landry, attended Monday’s announcement and told reporters the landmark deal has allowed the Cree nation to benefit from sustainable economic development.

The Bernard-Landry generating station and the Bernard-Landry dam are located in Cree territory, about 1,000 kilometres north of Montreal.

They produce 2.3 terawatt-hours of energy per year, or enough to fulfil the needs of about 135,000 homes.