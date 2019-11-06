Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Traffic

20-vehicle collision shuts down Highway 2 near Grande Prairie

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted November 6, 2019 1:59 pm
Updated November 6, 2019 2:01 pm
A multi-vehicle collision on Highway 2 north of Grande Prairie, Alta. on Wednesday, November 6, 2019. .
A multi-vehicle collision on Highway 2 north of Grande Prairie, Alta. on Wednesday, November 6, 2019. . Courtesy: Michelle Anne Seguin

Emergency crews responded Wednesday to a serious multi-vehicle collision on Highway 2, north of Grande Prairie in northwestern Alberta.

RCMP said approximately 20 vehicles were involved in the pileup on the southbound lanes of Highway 2.

The collision happened between the communities of Clairmont and Sexsmith, north of Emerson Trail/Highway 672/Township Road 732.

A multi-vehicle collision on Highway 2 north of Grande Prairie, Alta. on Wednesday, November 6, 2019.
A multi-vehicle collision on Highway 2 north of Grande Prairie, Alta. on Wednesday, November 6, 2019. Courtesy: Michelle Anne Seguin

Grande Prairie RCMP, along with EMS and fire responded to the crash. STARS Air Ambulance also responded to the area.

Story continues below advertisement

As of 11;30 a.m., both the northbound and southbound lanes of Highway 2 were blocked and detours were established, police said.

According to Environment Canada, there was freezing fog and mist in the Grande Prairie area Wednesday morning and the temperature was in the minus mid-teens.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area or reroute via Emerson Trail, and delays are expected to last several hours.

No information on injuries or the cause of the crash was available at the time of publishing.

RCMP said an update would be sent out when available.

Story continues below advertisement

— More to come…

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Alberta RCMPAlberta roadsSTARS Air AmbulanceGrande PrairieHighway 2Serious collisionGrande Prairie RCMPmulti-vehicle collisionHighway 2 collisionGrande Prairie Collision
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.