20-vehicle collision shuts down Highway 2 near Grande Prairie

Emergency crews responded Wednesday to a serious multi-vehicle collision on Highway 2, north of Grande Prairie in northwestern Alberta.

RCMP said approximately 20 vehicles were involved in the pileup on the southbound lanes of Highway 2.

The collision happened between the communities of Clairmont and Sexsmith, north of Emerson Trail/Highway 672/Township Road 732.

A multi-vehicle collision on Highway 2 north of Grande Prairie, Alta. on Wednesday, November 6, 2019. Courtesy: Michelle Anne Seguin

Grande Prairie RCMP, along with EMS and fire responded to the crash. STARS Air Ambulance also responded to the area.

STAR 5 (Grande Prairie) has been dispatched for a Scene Call Emergency in the Sexsmith, AB area. — STARS Ambulance (@STARSambulance) November 6, 2019

As of 11;30 a.m., both the northbound and southbound lanes of Highway 2 were blocked and detours were established, police said.

According to Environment Canada, there was freezing fog and mist in the Grande Prairie area Wednesday morning and the temperature was in the minus mid-teens.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area or reroute via Emerson Trail, and delays are expected to last several hours.

No information on injuries or the cause of the crash was available at the time of publishing.

RCMP said an update would be sent out when available.

— More to come…