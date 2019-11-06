Dominic LeBlanc discharged from hospital after successful stem cell transplant

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

New Brunswick Liberal MP Dominic LeBlanc has been discharged from a hospital in Montreal after successfully undergoing a stem cell transplant to treat cancer.

LeBlanc, a cabinet minister under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, announced the news on Twitter on Wednesday.

READ MORE: Dominic LeBlanc thanks supporters for election win from hospital bed in Montreal

In the statement, LeBlanc and his wife thanked the doctors, nurses and staff at the Maisonneuve Rosemont Hospital for the care he has received.

“I am feeling stronger every day and very much looking forward to returning to New Brunswick as soon as possible,” he wrote.

I issued the following statement today pic.twitter.com/K4fsaegg3z — Dominic LeBlanc (@DLeBlancNB) November 6, 2019

Story continues below advertisement

LeBlanc stepped away from his duties as minister of intergovernmental and northern affairs in April after being diagnosed with a form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma, a type of blood cancer.

He successfully won re-election in the riding of Beausejour during the federal election in October.

2:40 Federal Election 2019: Dominic LeBlanc’s campaign manager welcomes win Federal Election 2019: Dominic LeBlanc’s campaign manager welcomes win

LeBlanc is the son of Romeo LeBlanc, a longtime MP who later became a senator and, eventually, governor general.