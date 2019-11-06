Menu

Canada

Dominic LeBlanc discharged from hospital after successful stem cell transplant

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted November 6, 2019 12:55 pm
Updated November 6, 2019 12:59 pm
Liberal incumbent Dominic LeBlanc recovering in hospital as campaign team take over
WATCH: Dominic LeBlanc’s campaign team has done the door-knocking and made the phone calls on his behalf as LeBlanc recovers from his bone marrow transplant.

New Brunswick Liberal MP Dominic LeBlanc has been discharged from a hospital in Montreal after successfully undergoing a stem cell transplant to treat cancer.

LeBlanc, a cabinet minister under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, announced the news on Twitter on Wednesday.

READ MORE: Dominic LeBlanc thanks supporters for election win from hospital bed in Montreal

In the statement, LeBlanc and his wife thanked the doctors, nurses and staff at the Maisonneuve Rosemont Hospital for the care he has received.

“I am feeling stronger every day and very much looking forward to returning to New Brunswick as soon as possible,” he wrote.

LeBlanc stepped away from his duties as minister of intergovernmental and northern affairs in April after being diagnosed with a form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma, a type of blood cancer.

He successfully won re-election in the riding of Beausejour during the federal election in October.

Federal Election 2019: Dominic LeBlanc’s campaign manager welcomes win
Federal Election 2019: Dominic LeBlanc’s campaign manager welcomes win

LeBlanc is the son of Romeo LeBlanc, a longtime MP who later became a senator and, eventually, governor general.

