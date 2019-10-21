Dominic LeBlanc thanks supporters for election win from hospital bed in Montreal

Send this page to someone via email

Re-elected Liberal Dominic LeBlanc is thanking voters in his New Brunswick riding from his hospital bed in Montreal, where he’s undergoing cancer treatment.

LeBlanc, a cabinet minister under Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau, is hospitalized for a bone-marrow transplant.

He stepped away from his duties as minister of intergovernmental and northern affairs in April after being diagnosed with a form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma, a type of blood cancer.

In a statement, LeBlanc says he regrets that he was unable to visit the riding during the election campaign.

He’s says he’s looking forward to returning to work in Beausejour, where electors voted him in Monday for a seventh straight election.

LeBlanc is the son of Romeo LeBlanc, a longtime MP who later became a senator and, eventually, governor general.