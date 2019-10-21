Menu

Canada

Dominic LeBlanc thanks supporters for election win from hospital bed in Montreal

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 21, 2019 11:10 pm
Updated October 21, 2019 11:11 pm
Federal Election 2019: Dominic LeBlanc’s campaign manager welcomes win
Dominic LeBlanc won his seat but will not address supporters this evening as he recovers from a battle with cancer at a hospital in Montreal.

Re-elected Liberal Dominic LeBlanc is thanking voters in his New Brunswick riding from his hospital bed in Montreal, where he’s undergoing cancer treatment.

LeBlanc, a cabinet minister under Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau, is hospitalized for a bone-marrow transplant.

READ MORE: Conservatives pick up seats in New Brunswick

He stepped away from his duties as minister of intergovernmental and northern affairs in April after being diagnosed with a form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma, a type of blood cancer.

In a statement, LeBlanc says he regrets that he was unable to visit the riding during the election campaign.

He’s says he’s looking forward to returning to work in Beausejour, where electors voted him in Monday for a seventh straight election.

Story continues below advertisement
Liberal incumbent Dominic LeBlanc recovering in hospital as campaign team take over
Liberal incumbent Dominic LeBlanc recovering in hospital as campaign team take over

LeBlanc is the son of Romeo LeBlanc, a longtime MP who later became a senator and, eventually, governor general.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
