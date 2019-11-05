Inmate faces charges for the death of Milton prisoner, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Halton Regional Police have laid charges connected to the death of an inmate at the Maplehurst Correctional Complex in Milton.

Homicide detectives say supporting data from forensics teams and the coroner determined the cause of death was an overdose from the consumption of fentanyl and carfentanyl.

Michael Fournier, 30, of Cambridge is charged with manslaughter, criminal negligence causing death, and trafficking.

Fournier – an inmate at Maplehurst – appeared in Milton Court on Tuesday and was scheduled for a subsequent appearance on Nov. 14.

Halton Region Paramedics told Global News that crews took six people to a hospital in Milton on May 7, 2019, on suspected drug overdoses. One inmates, in life-threatening condition, later died.

The five other inmates recovered.

