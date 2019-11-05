Menu

Crime

Inmate faces charges for the death of Milton prisoner, police say

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted November 5, 2019 2:48 pm
Halton Region Paramedic Services say six people were taken to a Milton hospital after a suspected drug overdose in May.
Halton Region Paramedic Services say six people were taken to a Milton hospital after a suspected drug overdose in May. Global News

Halton Regional Police have laid charges connected to the death of an inmate at the Maplehurst Correctional Complex in Milton.

Homicide detectives say supporting data from forensics teams and the coroner determined the cause of death was an overdose from the consumption of fentanyl and carfentanyl.

READ MORE: 1 dead and 5 injured after suspected drug overdoses at Milton prison, police say

Michael Fournier, 30, of Cambridge is charged with manslaughter, criminal negligence causing death, and trafficking.

Fournier – an inmate at Maplehurst – appeared in Milton Court on Tuesday and was scheduled for a subsequent appearance on Nov. 14.

Halton Region Paramedics told Global News that crews took six people to a hospital in Milton on May 7, 2019, on suspected drug overdoses. One inmates, in life-threatening condition, later died.

The five other inmates recovered.

Story continues below advertisement
1 dead and 5 injured after suspected drug overdoses at Milton prison, police say
1 dead and 5 injured after suspected drug overdoses at Milton prison, police say
Fentanyl Milton Fentanyl Overdose Halton Regional Police Service Maplehurst Correctional Complex maplehurst correctional facility michael fournier Overdose at maplehurst prison Overdose in milton prison
