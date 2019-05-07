1 dead and 5 injured after suspected drug overdoses at Milton prison, police say

Halton Regional Police say an inmate is dead and five others have been injured in suspected illegal drug overdoses at the Maplehurst Correctional Complex in Milton.

Police told Global News emergency crews were called to the prison, located near Martin Street and Highway 401, at around 5:50 p.m. on Tuesday.

A Halton Region Paramedic Services spokesperson said their crews took the six people to a hospital in Milton. One of the inmates was in life-threatening condition and five were in non-life-threatening condition.

A police spokesperson said one of the six patients died in hospital. They said an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death is underway.

Global News contacted Ontario’s Ministry of the Solicitor General for comment, but representatives weren’t available at the time of publication.