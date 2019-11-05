Menu

Crime

Man charged after allegedly pointing handgun at 2 people in Cole Harbour

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted November 5, 2019 2:00 pm
RCMP officers arrested a 24-year-old on Monday after he allegedly pointed a gun at two people.
RCMP officers arrested a 24-year-old on Monday after he allegedly pointed a gun at two people. Getty Images

A 24-year-old man is facing charges after he allegedly pointed a firearm at two people inside a home on Colby Drive in Cole Harbour, N.S., on Monday.

Halifax District RCMP responded to reports of the alleged incident shortly after 7 p.m.

Police said officers located and arrested a man. He was reportedly searched, and police say officers found a loaded handgun in his possession and seized it.

Cash and cocaine were also seized, according to police.

The suspect was transported to jail and held in custody overnight, police say.

Police say the alleged incident followed an altercation between the suspect and another man inside the home. According to police, they began fighting, and the suspect allegedly pulled a handgun out and pointed it at two people.

Wesley Todd Hardiman, of Lower Sackville, is facing nine charges, including possession of a controlled substance, careless use of a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Hardiman will be appearing in Dartmouth provincial court Tuesday.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

