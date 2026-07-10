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Canada

Bus operator found not guilty after fatal multi-vehicle crash in Mississauga

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted July 10, 2026 12:15 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Closing submissions at trial for driver, claims brakes ‘failed’'
Closing submissions at trial for driver, claims brakes ‘failed’
RELATED: Closing submissions at trial for driver, claims brakes 'failed' – Apr 23, 2026
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The bus driver on trial for dangerous driving causing death over a multi-vehicle crash in Mississauga, Ont., three years ago has been found not guilty in a judge-alone trial.

The collision happened on June 8, 2023, in the area of Derry and Rexwood roads.

At the time, police said a Miway bus had collided with several vehicles that were stopped, with 50-year-old Sharron Williams declared dead and several others injured.

Baljeet Dhaliwal, the transit operator, pleaded not guilty.

On Friday morning, Justice David E. Harris handed down his decision, finding her not guilty of dangerous driving causing death.

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“I don’t think justice was served, but there’s nothing you can do, the system is just not set up properly,” Danny, Sharon Williams’ son, said, speaking to reporters briefly outside court.

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“A lot of things could have been done differently, right?”

It was approximately 9:25 a.m. on June 8, 2023, when police were called to the multi-vehicle collision.

Williams, who was sitting in the driver’s seat of a Nissan Rogue, was killed as a result of the collision, which was caught on dash camera. The bus could be seen plowing into two rows of cars stopped at a red light.

Dhaliwal did not testify in her own defence, but her lawyers argued the brakes on the bus she was driving failed, and she had to use a hand brake to eventually stop the bus.

A mechanic for the Crown testified that the brakes on the bus were working at the time of the collision, but the defence called that witness unreliable.

The Crown also told the judge it was their theory that the brakes were working, but Dhaliwal didn’t apply them due to a “pattern of inattention” on the day of the deadly crash.

— with files from The Canadian Press

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