Police arrest 22-year-old after reports of man with gun near Halifax Shopping Centre

A man has been arrested after police responded to reports of a man with a gun near the Halifax Shopping Centre on Friday.

Halifax Regional Police say they responded to the 6900 block of Mumford Road, where witnesses reported a man had pulled a gun on another man.

According to police, security officers at the Halifax Shopping Centre were able to locate the suspect, apprehending him and holding the man for law enforcement.

The man, a 22-year-old, was arrested by police, and officers reportedly confirmed he was in possession of a pellet gun modelled after a handgun.

As part of their investigation, police say officers learned the suspect was in an argument with occupants of a pickup truck and allegedly pulled out a pellet gun and fired at the truck.

The vehicle received damage to its rear window, but no one was injured.

The 22-year-old remains in custody pending an appearance in court. He’ll face the following charges:

Possession of weapons for a dangerous purpose

Carrying a concealed weapon

Mischief/property damage

Breach of probation