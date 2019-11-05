Menu

Crime

GTA women charged following Innisfil outlet mall shoplifting incident: police

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted November 5, 2019 12:05 pm
Two women from the Greater Toronto Area are facing 26 charges following a shoplifting incident that took place at the Tanger Outlets in Innisfil on Saturday night, South Simcoe police say.
South Simcoe Police / File / Twitter

Two women from the greater Toronto area are facing 26 charges following a shoplifting incident that took place at the Tanger Outlets in Innisfil on Saturday night, South Simcoe police say.

Officers say they responded to the outlet mall on Highway 89 at about 9 p.m., after a loss prevention officer reported the theft of a large quantity of clothing.

The loss prevention officer told police they had attempted to arrest a pair of suspects, but the thieves resisted and were able to escape in a vehicle.

Officers say they were able to stop the car on Highway 400 at Canal Road in Bradford and that the two women in the vehicle were arrested without incident.

Merchandise from numerous stores at the Tanger Outlets, valued at several thousand dollars, was recovered, police say. Clothing from other stores outside of the Tanger Outlets was also recovered, officers add.

Story continues below advertisement

According to police, a large amount of decorative jewelry, from an unknown store, was also found.

Officers say they also seized tools used to thwart security measures on stolen items.

As a result of the investigation, police say a 54-year-old Mississauga woman and a 38-year-old North York woman are facing a total of 26 charges, including 10 counts of theft, 10 counts of possession of property obtained by crime, two counts of resisting arrest, two counts of escaping lawful custody and two counts of mischief to property.

Police say the accused were released with future court dates.

