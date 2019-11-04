2 seniors saved in Bradford house fire: South Simcoe police

Send this page to someone via email

Two seniors were rescued from a house fire in Bradford on Saturday evening by a passing citizen, South Simcoe police say.

At about 7 p.m., officers say they were dispatched to a home on Canal Road for a report of a residential structure fire with two people stuck inside.

Police arrived on scene and learned that the two seniors inside, an 84-year-old man and his 87-year-old wife, were rescued by a passing motorist.

The couple was assessed by Simcoe County paramedics and transported to the hospital as a result of heavy smoke that was in the home, police say.

According to officers, the fire isn’t considered to be suspicious.

