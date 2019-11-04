Menu

Crime

OPP investigate reported robbery at Scotiabank in Port Carling

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted November 4, 2019 5:42 pm
An Ontario Provincial Police logo is shown during a press conference in Barrie, Ont., on Wednesday, April 3, 2019.
An Ontario Provincial Police logo is shown during a press conference in Barrie, Ont., on Wednesday, April 3, 2019. Nathan Denette / The Canadian Press

Bracebridge OPP are investigating a reported robbery that took place at a Scotiabank in Port Carling on Friday afternoon.

According to police, the male suspect entered the bank on Maple Street just after 4 p.m., produced a weapon and demanded cash.

The man then made off with an unknown sum of money and was last seen running north from the bank, officers add.

Police say the man is described to be about five-foot-nine in height and wearing a grey hoodie and sweatpants, with “Love Pink” written across the rear.

The man is also wearing black glasses, a black bandana over his face, and red and black sneakers, officers add.

Officers say people shouldn’t approach the suspect if they see him, and should call police at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

