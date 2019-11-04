Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

OPP searching for missing man from Penetanguishene area

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted November 4, 2019 5:27 pm
Donovan is described to be six-foot-two in height, 220 pounds, and wearing a checkered jacket, police say. .
Donovan is described to be six-foot-two in height, 220 pounds, and wearing a checkered jacket, police say. . Police handout

Southern Georgian Bay OPP are searching for a 29-year-old man who’s reportedly missing from the Penetanguishene area.

Donovan Heath, who is currently living on Peel Street, was last seen in Penetanguishene on Wednesday evening, police say.

According to officers, Heath may have been in Barrie during the early morning hours of Thursday.

READ MORE: Police searching for missing 31-year-old Bracebridge man

Police say Heath may be operating his vehicle, a 2013 silver Toyota Corolla with the Ontario licence plate BYEM573.

Donovan is described to be six-foot-two in height, 220 pounds, and wearing a checkered jacket, police add.

Officers say anyone with information can contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

OPP explain link between four missing persons case from the 1990’s
OPP explain link between four missing persons case from the 1990’s
Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Barrie newsSouthern Georgian Bay OPPPenetanguisheneBarrie Missing personPenetanguishene newsDonovan HeathPenetanguishene missing person
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.