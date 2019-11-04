OPP searching for missing man from Penetanguishene area

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Southern Georgian Bay OPP are searching for a 29-year-old man who’s reportedly missing from the Penetanguishene area.

Donovan Heath, who is currently living on Peel Street, was last seen in Penetanguishene on Wednesday evening, police say.

According to officers, Heath may have been in Barrie during the early morning hours of Thursday.

Police say Heath may be operating his vehicle, a 2013 silver Toyota Corolla with the Ontario licence plate BYEM573.

Donovan is described to be six-foot-two in height, 220 pounds, and wearing a checkered jacket, police add.

Officers say anyone with information can contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

1:35 OPP explain link between four missing persons case from the 1990’s OPP explain link between four missing persons case from the 1990’s

Story continues below advertisement