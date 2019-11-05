Winnipeg named as NHL players’ most-dreaded city to visit because ‘it’s just dirty’

Send this page to someone via email

You’d be hard-pressed to convince a Jets fan that Winnipeg isn’t an ideal hockey town, but according to a recent poll of NHL players, the city gets the short end of the stick as a road destination.

The poll, conducted by U.S. sports network ESPN, asked 50 players across the league about their favourite locker rooms, opinions on the upcoming franchise in Seattle, the league’s drug policy, and much more – including their vote for the road city they ‘dread’ the most.

As in previous years, Winnipeg had the dubious honour of topping that list, with 42 per cent of the vote. Edmonton, Calgary and Ottawa were the other Canadian cities that received a share of the vote, joined by Buffalo, Raleigh and Columbus in the U.S.

“It’s always cold. Tough rink to play in,” said one anonymous player.

“It’s just dirty – you walk around the city and feel like you need to wash your face after you go outside. So nothing about it is very exciting.” Tweet This

Another player called the city “depressing” and said when he’s in town, he doesn’t even want to leave the hotel to get a cup of coffee.

Winnipeg was the subject of a hockey controversy in early 2018, when members of the visiting San Jose Sharks complained about the city being too cold and dark, and apparently having spotty Wi-Fi.

