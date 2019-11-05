Passenger dead, driver arrested for impaired driving after Brampton crash: police

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police say a passenger is dead and a driver has been arrested for impaired driving after a single-vehicle crash in Brampton.

Police said emergency crews were called to the intersection of McVean Drive and Da Vinci Avenue, southeast of Countryside Drive, just before 11:15 p.m. on Monday.

A heavily-damaged vehicle could be seen in a ditch on the east side of McVean Drive as parts of the vehicle were scattered across the road.

Police said the passenger died at the scene. A spokesperson said the vehicle’s driver was taken to a trauma centre by paramedics in serious, but non-life-threatening condition.

Officers arrested the suspect for impaired driving, police said.

Police closed a large portion of McVean Drive as the major collision bureau attended the scene to gather evidence.

News of the crash comes hours before Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) Canada were scheduled to unveil its red ribbon project at Toronto police headquarters with Toronto Mayor John Tory during a news conference Tuesday morning.

MOTOR VEHICLE COLLISION:

– C/R 11:14 p.m.

– Single vehicle collision into a tree

– Mcvean Dr / Da Vinci Av #Brampton

– Driver is under arrest for impaired

– Passenger was pronounced deceased at the scene

– Driver was transported to a Toronto trauma center

– 19-0404672 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) November 5, 2019

UPDATE:

– Drivers injuries are believed to be serious but non-life threatening at this time.

– No further information at this time. — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) November 5, 2019

News of the overnight impaired driving-related arrest in #Brampton comes as @maddcanada is set to unveil its red ribbon project at @TorontoPolice headquarters with Toronto Mayor @JohnTory today at 10 a.m. pic.twitter.com/53ozIYsxwO — Nick Westoll (@NWestoll) November 5, 2019