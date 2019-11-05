Menu

Crime

Passenger dead, driver arrested for impaired driving after Brampton crash: police

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted November 5, 2019 5:20 am
Updated November 5, 2019 5:22 am
The crash happened just before 11:15 p.m. on Monday. Nick Westoll / Global News

Peel Regional Police say a passenger is dead and a driver has been arrested for impaired driving after a single-vehicle crash in Brampton.

Police said emergency crews were called to the intersection of McVean Drive and Da Vinci Avenue, southeast of Countryside Drive, just before 11:15 p.m. on Monday.

A heavily-damaged vehicle could be seen in a ditch on the east side of McVean Drive as parts of the vehicle were scattered across the road.

Police said the passenger died at the scene. A spokesperson said the vehicle’s driver was taken to a trauma centre by paramedics in serious, but non-life-threatening condition.

Officers arrested the suspect for impaired driving, police said.

Police closed a large portion of McVean Drive as the major collision bureau attended the scene to gather evidence.

News of the crash comes hours before Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) Canada were scheduled to unveil its red ribbon project at Toronto police headquarters with Toronto Mayor John Tory during a news conference Tuesday morning.

