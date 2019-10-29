Menu

Crime

Woman hit by vehicle in Brampton, driver arrested

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted October 29, 2019 7:13 am
A photo from the scene in Brampton where a pedestrian was hit.
A photo from the scene in Brampton where a pedestrian was hit. Peel Regional Police / Twitter

Peel Regional Police say a woman was taken to hospital with critical injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Brampton on Monday night.

Emergency crews were called to Kennedy Road and Queen Street at around 9:40 p.m.

Peel paramedics said they took the pedestrian, a woman in her 40s, to a regional trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

READ MORE: 73-year-old man struck and killed by vehicle in Mississauga — Peel police

Police said the driver remained at the scene and was taken into custody for excess blood-alcohol levels.

Investigators later said the driver is facing a charge of operating a motor vehicle causing bodily harm.

peel regional police, Brampton, Pedestrian, Peel Region, Queen Street, Impaired Driver, Kennedy Road
