Woman hit by vehicle in Brampton, driver arrested

Peel Regional Police say a woman was taken to hospital with critical injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Brampton on Monday night.
Emergency crews were called to Kennedy Road and Queen Street at around 9:40 p.m.
Peel paramedics said they took the pedestrian, a woman in her 40s, to a regional trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said the driver remained at the scene and was taken into custody for excess blood-alcohol levels.
Investigators later said the driver is facing a charge of operating a motor vehicle causing bodily harm.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COMMENTS