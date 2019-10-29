Woman hit by vehicle in Brampton, driver arrested

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police say a woman was taken to hospital with critical injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Brampton on Monday night.

Emergency crews were called to Kennedy Road and Queen Street at around 9:40 p.m.

Peel paramedics said they took the pedestrian, a woman in her 40s, to a regional trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the driver remained at the scene and was taken into custody for excess blood-alcohol levels.

Investigators later said the driver is facing a charge of operating a motor vehicle causing bodily harm.

