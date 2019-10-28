Menu

Canada

73-year-old man struck and killed by vehicle in Mississauga: Peel police

By Oriena Vuong Global News
Posted October 28, 2019 8:37 pm
Updated October 28, 2019 8:42 pm
Peel police say a man, 73, has died after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga.
Peel police say a man, 73, has died after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga.

Peel Regional Police say a 73-year-old man is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga Monday night.

Officers responded just after 7 p.m. to the area of Hurontario Street and Eglinton Avenue East.

READ MORE: 74-year-old man dies after being hit by vehicle in Toronto’s east end

According to investigators, the victim was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries. He was later pronounced deceased.

Police said the driver who struck the pedestrian remained on scene.

This has been the third fatal pedestrian incident in the greater Toronto area on Monday – all involving elderly pedestrians.

More to come. 

