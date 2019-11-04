‘I was baffled’: Game-day attendance falls flat at Mosaic Stadium

For Roughriders fans in the stands during Saturday’s final regular season game against Edmonton, it felt like a sold-out crowd.

“There was a full chant of ‘Let’s go Riders’ and you haven’t heard something like that since 2009,” said season-ticket holder Nelson Hackewich. “It sounded like a full house.”

In reality, fans barely broke the 29,000 mark for attendance, almost 4,000 fans shy of a sell-out.

Hackewich, who has a background in marketing, says he isn’t surprised by the low turnout.

“The CFL right now, and sports in general, face an issue competing with the comforts of home,” Hackewich said. “Everybody’s got 55 inch TVs, everybody’s got beer in the fridge, so why would you go?”

Nelson Hackewich (right) and his dad, Lance, cheer on the Roughriders during Saturday’s game at Mosaic Stadium. Nelson Hackewich

Some fans took to social media, reacting to the attendance numbers.

One fan tweeted, “we bleed green, not [money],” while others harped on the high cost of food and drinks at the stadium.

We don’t have kids. Both work and still can’t afford tickets. We bleed green not $. Been to one game in two years. Only tickets available together for that game was in Club. $135 each. Nuts. — Bill Allen🐕 (@OutwestK9) November 3, 2019

Joel Baker, a 30-year season ticket holder, said he gave up his seats for next year.

“I just can’t afford for my family and I to go to every game, so now it will be only 1 or 2 a year,” he tweeted.

I resemble that. I am 34 and had season tickets for 30 years but I gave up my ticket for next year. I just cant afford for my family and I to go to every game so now it will be only 1 or 2 a year. — Joel Baker (@Baker58t) November 4, 2019

On the other hand, Rob Vanstone, Regina Leader-Post sports columnist, was “baffled” by the unexpectedly low turnout.

“Once upon a time, the Riders could only imagine crowds of 29,000. But when you consider the stadium seats 33,350 and it’s only the second time on the final weekend of regular season play that the riders can clinch first place with a home-field victory, the circumstances would have led you to presume a sell out,” Vanstone said.

Vanstone says this isn’t the first time he’s been surprised by low fan turnout during high-stakes games. In 1988, the Riders failed to sellout their first home playoff game in 12 years. Again, in 2013, there were empty seats for the western semi-final—the same year that the green and white went on to win the Grey Cup at home.

The Roughriders sold out just one game this season, the Labour Day Classic. Average game-day attendance also dropped by nearly 1,500 fans.

Two sold-out Garth Brooks concerts and a packed stadium for the NHL Heritage Classic could be the reason behind the dip in this season’s attendance, according to Vanstone.

“I wonder if there’s just a bit of strain on the pocket book this year, and maybe it doesn’t have anything to do with the Roughriders’ pricing.”

The Riders still lead the league with the highest average attendance. And Vanstone says missing a few thousand fans didn’t detract from the energy in the stands.

“At crucial junctures during the game, especially in the fourth quarter, that place was loud.”

Still, Vanstone is concerned that Saturday’s final regular season game could be a sign of what’s to come for the Western Final on Nov. 17.

“Home-field advantage is a distinct factor in the playoffs and that’s why first place is coveted,” Vanstone said. “Every little bit, every little edge is something that you want. The decibel level, if it can do anything to distract the opposing quarterback or pump up the home team, you want that in your favour.”

“I can’t imagine that [the Western Final] wouldn’t be sold out, but I couldn’t imagine that the regular season finale against Edmonton wasn’t sold out. So I’m not sure what to expect.”

In a statement to Global News, the Saskatchewan Roughriders said:

We are incredibly excited to be the host of the 2019 Western Final and so proud of our team for earning first place in the CFL’s very competitive west division. This is a historic team and a historic game as it’s just the third time since 1975 we’ve finished in first place. The passion of our fanbase and the atmosphere they create at our games is such a big part of that success. Since the win on Saturday, we’ve seen strong support for the playoff game. There are still tickets available and our valued 13th man in the stands is extremely important. We want all of Rider Nation to rise up, fill the stadium, be loud and proud to help support this team all the way to the 2019 Grey Cup in Calgary.