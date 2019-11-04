‘Doesn’t matter how bad the pain is’: Cody Fajardo says he’ll play in West Final

Send this page to someone via email

Fans can expect to see Cody Fajardo on the field when the Saskatchewan Roughriders host the CFL’s Western Final on Nov. 17.

After watching from the sidelines in the Riders’ 23-13 win over the Edmonton Eskimos on Saturday, Fajardo said nothing will stop him from playing in two weeks.

“I’m feeling a lot better. I’m going to be ready to go. It doesn’t matter how bad the pain is, it’s playoffs and I’m going to play through it,” Fajardo said.

“It doesn’t matter if I get hurt even more. I’m going to be out there with my guys until I keel over on the field.”

Out with an oblique injury, Fajardo said it wasn’t easy sitting out the final game of the season but didn’t want to risk further damage.

“I wanted to play so bad. It was a tough situation for me and team, but honestly I think it was the best-case scenario for us,” Fajardo said.

“I knew Isaac [Harker] could get the job done and buy me some more time … I at least have the opportunity to play in the playoffs.”

Fajardo isn’t the only one who will benefit from the bye-week, the extra time off will allow other guys to heal any minor bumps and bruises.

“[For] anybody who’s been banged up a little bit, it will allow them to be free of injury when we come back,” Roughriders running back Marcus Thigpen said.

“We can come back fresh and ready to go.”

Finishing the regular season with a 13-5 record, the Roughriders haven’t had this many wins since 1970. It’s also the first time finishing first in the West Division since 2009.

READ MORE: Saskatchewan Roughriders nominees announced for CFL Awards

“We got a good group of guys in that locker room. They enjoy playing [and] they enjoy coming to work,” Riders head coach Craig Dickenson said.

“To win 13, you have to do a lot of things right and I think you have to get some breaks. I think we got both.”

The Roughriders will take on the winner of the Western Semi-Final between the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and the Calgary Stampeders on Sunday.

Whoever the opponent, the Roughriders expect Mosaic to be rocking come kickoff.

“I know it’s going to be crazy in that stadium, and I can’t wait to see our fans show up in full force,” Fajardo said.

“It’s going to be an incredible atmosphere … but the guys know what the mission is. The mission is to win a Grey Cup, not just to win the West.”