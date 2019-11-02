Menu

Sports

Late rally clinches West for Riders in win over Eskimos

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press
Posted November 2, 2019 7:23 pm
Saskatchewan Roughriders running back William Powell tries to spin away from a tackle during first half CFL action against the Edmonton Eskimos at Mosaic Stadium in Regina on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Taylor.
The Saskatchewan Roughriders finished in first place in the CFL’s West Division for the first time since 2009 with their 23-13 victory over the Edmonton Eskimos on Saturday.

Brett Lauther’s 12-yard field goal snapped a 13-13 tie with 1:30 remaining in the game. Lauther had missed his previous three-field goal attempts.

A Cam Judge pick-six on the ensuing Edmonton possession provided insurance. He returned the interception 29 yards for a touchdown.

It was the Riders’ 13th win of the season, the team’s highest win total since 1970.

The Riders will host the West Final on Nov. 17, with either the Calgary Stampeders or Winnipeg Blue Bombers visiting.

The Riders have won seven straight home games.

Story continues below advertisement

Next, the Eskimos head to Montreal to play the Alouettes in the East Semi-Final. As for the Riders, they have a bye to the West Final on November 17th, where they’ll host either the Winnipeg Blue Bombers or Calgary Stampeders.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
CFLAlbertaSaskatchewanEdmontonEdmonton EskimosReginaSaskatchewan RoughridersEskimos
