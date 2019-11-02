Late rally clinches West for Riders in win over Eskimos

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan Roughriders finished in first place in the CFL’s West Division for the first time since 2009 with their 23-13 victory over the Edmonton Eskimos on Saturday.

Brett Lauther’s 12-yard field goal snapped a 13-13 tie with 1:30 remaining in the game. Lauther had missed his previous three-field goal attempts.

A Cam Judge pick-six on the ensuing Edmonton possession provided insurance. He returned the interception 29 yards for a touchdown.

It was the Riders’ 13th win of the season, the team’s highest win total since 1970.

The Riders will host the West Final on Nov. 17, with either the Calgary Stampeders or Winnipeg Blue Bombers visiting.

The Riders have won seven straight home games.

