Entertainment

Ellen DeGeneres to receive Carol Burnett Award at 2020 Golden Globes

By Katie Scott Global News
Posted November 4, 2019 4:51 pm
Ellen DeGeneres arrives at the Premiere of Netflix's "Green Eggs And Ham" at Hollywood American Legion on November 3, 2019 in Los Angeles, Calif.
Ellen DeGeneres arrives at the Premiere of Netflix's "Green Eggs And Ham" at Hollywood American Legion on November 3, 2019 in Los Angeles, Calif. Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

The Golden Globe Awards will give its new TV special achievement trophy to someone who has been a pioneering sitcom star, a TV talk-show host and a game-show MC: Ellen DeGeneres.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association said Monday that the Carol Burnett Award — the small-screen version of the group’s film counterpart, the Cecil B. DeMille Award — will go to DeGeneres, a multiple Emmy winner and Golden Globe nominee.

It is given annually to honour someone who has made “outstanding contributions to television on or off the screen.”

READ MORE: Ellen DeGeneres defends sitting with George W. Bush at NFL game

In a statement, association president Lorenzo Soria hailed DeGeneres as a “pioneer.”

“From her sitcoms, to stand-up, to becoming a household staple on daytime television, she is a pioneer who has captivated audiences for nearly 25 years with her undeniable charm and wit.

“In addition to her television success, she’s an advocate and philanthropist, lending her voice to those who don’t have one, and spreading kindness and joy through the power of her platform.”

DeGeneres has hosted her daytime talk show The Ellen DeGeneres Show for 17 years and in May she recently extended her contract to host the show through the 2021-22 season.

DeGeneres’ show has earned over 60 Daytime Emmy Awards.

READ MORE: Ellen DeGeneres faces backlash after urging Kevin Hart to reconsider hosting Oscars

Many DeGeneres fans took to Twitter to celebrate the news.

The first Carol Burnett Award last year fittingly went to Carol Burnett herself.

Burnett said she was “gobsmacked” while receiving the inaugural Carol Burnett Award at the Golden Globes. Legendary actor Jeff Bridges received the Cecil B. DeMille award.

The 77th Golden Globes will air live on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020.

—With files from The Associated Press

