Ellen DeGeneres to receive Carol Burnett Award at 2020 Golden Globes

The Golden Globe Awards will give its new TV special achievement trophy to someone who has been a pioneering sitcom star, a TV talk-show host and a game-show MC: Ellen DeGeneres.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association said Monday that the Carol Burnett Award — the small-screen version of the group’s film counterpart, the Cecil B. DeMille Award — will go to DeGeneres, a multiple Emmy winner and Golden Globe nominee.

It is given annually to honour someone who has made “outstanding contributions to television on or off the screen.”

In a statement, association president Lorenzo Soria hailed DeGeneres as a “pioneer.”

“From her sitcoms, to stand-up, to becoming a household staple on daytime television, she is a pioneer who has captivated audiences for nearly 25 years with her undeniable charm and wit.

“In addition to her television success, she’s an advocate and philanthropist, lending her voice to those who don’t have one, and spreading kindness and joy through the power of her platform.”

DeGeneres has hosted her daytime talk show The Ellen DeGeneres Show for 17 years and in May she recently extended her contract to host the show through the 2021-22 season.

DeGeneres’ show has earned over 60 Daytime Emmy Awards.

Many DeGeneres fans took to Twitter to celebrate the news.

Congrats to @TheEllenShow on winning the Carol Burnett award 🙌🙌 — Michele Molay (@michelemo00) November 4, 2019

@TheEllenShow congrats E on your award — sherma st hill (@sher6661) November 4, 2019

Ellen DeGeneres will be honored with a Carol Burnett Lifetime Achievement Award at the Emmys. But in the future I can see tomorrow's comedians being honored with an Ellen DeGeneres achievement award of their own. — Carlos 📰 Bolaños 🗯 (@CarlosVinLeaded) November 4, 2019

Ellen DeGeneres to receive Carol Burnett Award 2020 pic.twitter.com/0I8c6icIZw — Love runet (@Love_runet) November 4, 2019

Absolutely our @TheEllenShow is the Most Wonderful, Deserving person of this iconic, prestigious award 👏👏 Congratulations Ellen ❤️ ❤️❤️ https://t.co/DoiBuwMVxj — Debbie (@jerseyborn111) November 4, 2019

Congratulations to our Queen 👑 @TheEllenShow 🍾🍾🍾 Proud of you ♥️♥️♥️ https://t.co/gEbP1SZFIR — EllenDegeneresWorld (@EllenD_world) November 4, 2019

The first Carol Burnett Award last year fittingly went to Carol Burnett herself.

Burnett said she was “gobsmacked” while receiving the inaugural Carol Burnett Award at the Golden Globes. Legendary actor Jeff Bridges received the Cecil B. DeMille award.

The 77th Golden Globes will air live on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020.

—With files from The Associated Press