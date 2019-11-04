Man in life-threatening condition after daylight shooting across from Sherway Gardens Mall

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a man is in life-threatening condition after a daylight shooting across the street from Sherway Gardens Mall in south Etobicoke on Monday.

Police said that officers responded to a call for reports of gunfire in the area of The Queensway and North Queen Street at 12:47 p.m.

Emergency services arrived on scene and found a man in life-threatening condition. He was rushed to a trauma centre.

Police said it is too soon to say whether the shooting was targeted or not.

There is no suspect information available at this time. The area is closed as officers investigate.

The shooting comes on the heels of a violent shooting spree in Toronto and the surrounding GTA.

In wake of the uptick in violence, Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders announced the extension of an initiative aimed at cracking down on gun violence stemming from street gang activity “until further notice.”

The initiative, dubbed Project Community Space, sees frontline uniformed and specialized officers join the integrated gun and gang task force. Officers have been tasked with checking on people with bail conditions, enhancing community engagement and increasing visibility in higher crime areas where street gangs have been present.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

—With files from Nick Westoll

