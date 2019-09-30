Toronto police chief to provide update on ‘Project Community Space’

Toronto police Chief Mark Saunders will speak to the media Monday morning on the mid-point progress of Project Community Space.

The update will be held at Toronto Police Headquarters at 10:15 a.m.

Project Community Space is an 11-week project that was implemented in August to increase safety in communities dealing with increased number of shootings and street gang activity this past summer.

The project was launched shortly after police received $4.5 million in additional funding from all three levels of government to fight gun violence.

