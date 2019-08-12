Governments announce $4.5M for Toronto police plan to tackle spike in gun violence

Mayor John Tory has announced all three levels of government are providing $4.5 million to the Toronto Police Service in an effort to combat a recent spike in shootings across the city.

“Over the last several days we have seen a spike in gun violence in Toronto that is deeply troubling and absolutely unacceptable,” a statement released Monday afternoon by Tory’s office said.

“The governments agreed to provide the funding to immediately support police efforts to keep communities safe and to help redouble efforts to prevent criminal activity and combat the activities of street gangs.”

According to the statement, the money — which came after discussions between Tory, Ontario Solicitor General Sylvia Jones and federal Border Security and Organized Crime Reduction Minister Bill Blair — will support “immediate efforts to address the current violence.”

Chief Mark Saunders said Toronto police have developed a “comprehensive plan” to tackle the increase in gun violence, but the specifics of it haven’t been announced yet.

“We know that most gun violence in Toronto is directly connected to street gang activity,” he wrote in a statement.

“I will launch the Service’s plan in the coming days and we will continue to work with our communities to reduce gun violence in our city. Together we will create safer spaces.”

