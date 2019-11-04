Menu

Crime

Man faces impaired driving charges after wrong-way collision on Hwy. 401

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted November 4, 2019 1:13 pm
OPP have charged a 19-year-old Kingston man after a collision on Highway 401 on Sunday morning.
Global News File

OPP have charged a 19-year-old Kingston man with impaired driving after his vehicle struck another vehicle while travelling the wrong way down Highway 401.

Police say the collision occurred around 2 a.m. on Nov. 3 east of Odessa.

READ MORE: Woman, 33, charged with impaired driving after travelling wrong way on Hwy 400: OPP

The driver was travelling westbound in the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 when his vehicle struck an SUV containing three passengers, according to police.

No one was injured in the collision, police say.

When OPP arrived, officers arrested the man, alleging he was impaired.

Man drives nearly 13 km in wrong direction


Lennox and Addington OPP have charged Ethan Kline, of Kingston, with operation of a motor vehicle while impaired by alcohol or drugs, operation of a motor vehicle while over the legal blood-alcohol limit and resisting a peace officer.

Story continues below advertisement

Kline is set to appear in a Napanee court on Nov. 19 to answer to his charges. His licence was suspended, and his vehicle was impounded for seven days.

