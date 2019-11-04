‘Gilmore Girls’ actor Brian Tarantina dies at 60

Send this page to someone via email

Character actor Brian Tarantina, known for his role in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Gilmore Girls, died in his Manhattan home on Saturday. He was 60.

The New York Police Department said officers responded to Tarantina’s apartment on West 51st Street shortly before 1 a.m.

Tarantina was found on his couch, fully clothed but unconscious and unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

READ MORE: Rudy Boesch dead — Original ‘Survivor’ competitor dies at 91

Tarantina’s cause of death is being determined by the medical examiner.

Laurie Smith, Tarantina’s manager, said he had recently had a severe illness.

“I have known him for years. He was an amazing, very, very talented actor and very sweet person,” Smith said. “I was really shocked and very sad. I’m still shocked.

Story continues below advertisement

“We are shocked and saddened at the passing of this wonderful actor and good friend.”

Tarantina was most recently in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and The Kitchen starring Melissa McCarthy, Tiffany Haddish and Elisabeth Moss.

On The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Tarantina played an emcee at a comedy club called the Gaslight.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel took to Twitter to mourn Tarantina.

“The Gaslight won’t be the same without you. Thank you Brian Tarantina for sharing in all of the laughs. Sending love to his family and friends in this difficult time,” the tweet read.

The Gaslight won’t be the same without you. Thank you Brian Tarantina for sharing in all of the laughs. Sending love to his family and friends in this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/J1R1ijF3tE — The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (@MaiselTV) November 2, 2019

Story continues below advertisement

In January, Tarantina was at the Screen Actors Guild Awards when the show won the comedy series ensemble category.

Joel Johnstone, Caroline Aaron, Michael Zegen, Marin Hinkle, Kevin Pollak, Rachel Brosnahan, Luke Kirby, Brian Tarantina, Tony Shalhoub, and Zachary Levi, winner of Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series for ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,’ pose in the Winner’s Gallery during the 25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 27, 2019 in Los Angeles, Calif. (Photo by Terence Patrick/Getty Images for Turner)

READ MORE: John Witherspoon, ‘Friday’ actor, dead at 77

Tarantina was also part of Gilmore Girls, where he played a newsstand owner named Bootsy. He appeared in the Netflix 2016 series Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life.

In a statement, Gilmore Girls and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel creators Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino mourned the loss of Tarantina.

“For over twenty five years, Brian Tarantina has been in our lives. He was in Amy’s first pilot. And he’s been in every significant thing we’ve done since,” the statement said. “He came in with that voice and that timing and he made every scene better. And weirder. Every moment was completely unique. You can’t describe a guy like Brian, you just had to be there. And lucky for us, we were. We love him and will forever miss him.”

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Country singer Ned LeDoux loses 2-year-old daughter in ‘tragic choking accident’

Tarantina had roles in a number of other television shows and movies, including BlacKkKlansman, Uncle Buck, Carlito’s Way, Blue Bloods, Person of Interest, Madam Secretary, Law & Order, Miami Vice and many more.

Fans and co-stars took to Twitter to send their condolences.

Sad to hear of the passing of Brian Tarantina, Bootsy on our beloved #GilmoreGirls pic.twitter.com/jrUbg5pzRg — Gilmore Girls ☕️ (@GilmoreGirrls) November 3, 2019

Story continues below advertisement

RIP @#BrianTarantina we had some wild times back in the day. So glad you found some glory before shuffling off. pic.twitter.com/IqacnaOK72 — Rob Morrow (@RobMorrow_) November 3, 2019

RIP Brian Tarantina pic.twitter.com/pcbWeMhSKs — kamal ahmed (@jerkyboykamal) November 2, 2019

Story continues below advertisement

Saddened to hear of the passing of Brian Tarantina. He portrayed many roles, but his Character Bootsy, on Gilmore Girls was the most memorable to me. Rest In Peace, Brian 💕 pic.twitter.com/fPyjiZQXwz — FaliceBarchie ❄️⚓️ (@anchors_ahoy) November 4, 2019

Went to high school with this guy. Brian Tarantina was a lovely man, great actor. pic.twitter.com/TFlMMhIJcw — Steven Weber (@TheStevenWeber) November 3, 2019

Story continues below advertisement

Goodbye my fellow "Mick-Wop" Friend

I will miss the joy of running into you…

In the Shadows and the Light

I have forever lost the smile that seeing your name on the call sheet brought to my face…Rest Brother Rest#BrianTarantina pic.twitter.com/50bIVZvcyt — David Valcin (@filthymcnasty) November 3, 2019

Brian Tarantina who appeared in films such as Uncle Buck , BlackKklansman and Knight and Day has died aged 60 – RIP pic.twitter.com/tyBnSxtIme — We Love Movies !!! 🎬 (@MoviePolls4U) November 2, 2019

Story continues below advertisement

—With files from The Associated Press