Rudy Boesch dead: Original ‘Survivor’ competitor dies at 91

Rudy Boesch, a retired Navy SEAL and fan favourite on the inaugural season of Survivor, has died after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease. He was 91.

Boesch died peacefully Friday in hospice care in Virginia Beach, Va., surrounded by loved ones, according to Steve Gonzales, director of operations for the SEAL Veterans Foundation.

“He was a legend in the Seal teams long before Survivor,” Gonzalez said. “Rudy was beloved by all and will be deeply missed.”

The SEAL Veterans Foundation posted a photo of Boesch on their Facebook page on Saturday.

“It is with a broken heart that we inform you that Master Chief Rudy Boesch passed away last night,” the foundation wrote.

“Master Chief was a legend in the SEAL and Special Operations community. Rudy proudly served our Nation from 1944-1990 and his impact on so many individuals continues today.”

Boesch joined the navy in 1944 and became one of the first SEALs in 1962. He served two combat tours during the Vietnam War, earning a Bronze Star for heroism, and retired from the navy in 1990 as a master chief petty officer.

Before his retirement, Boesch was honoured as “Chief SEAL,” or “Bullfrog.” This title marks his time as the longest-serving SEAL still on active duty. He remained involved after he left the navy, serving on the board of directors of the UDT Seal Association.

Bill King, master chief of the Naval Special Warfare Command, and Cmdr. Collin P. Green said Boesch enlisted at age 17 out of his hometown of Rochester, N.Y., during the Second World War.

“Following multiple tours, he became a plankowner at SEAL Team TWO as the team’s first senior enlisted leader,” they said in a statement. “While there he worked diligently to develop both physical and operational standards that helped to form the legacy of physical fitness and tactical excellence we continue to hone today.

“His strict adherence to standards of excellence in physical fitness and appearance so impressed his peers and subordinates that he became the benchmark for others.

“Many Americans will remember Rudy as a loveable, pop culture icon, but those of us in the community were among the few who really knew him and what he stood for beyond the TV screen. Long before the SEAL Ethos was written, Rudy lived it.

“Master Chief’s legacy of honor and service has and will continue to live on through each of us. As you take a moment to pause to honor him today, I ask you to consider what you are doing today to carry out his example of service in everything you do.”

Boesch became a contestant on Survivor at 72 years old. He was the oldest contestant ever on the CBS show, taking third place the first year, 2000, on Survivor: Borneo.

He was invited back for the eighth season, Survivor: All Stars.

Survivor host Jeff Probst said the show “has lost a legend.”

“He is one of the most iconic and adored players of all time. And he served our country as a 45-year Navy SEAL,” Probst wrote.

“Rudy is a true American hero.”

The Survivor family has lost a legend. Rudy Boesch passed at the age of 91.

He played in the first season of Survivor at the age of 72. He is one is the most iconic and adored players of all time.

And he served our country as a 45-year Navy SEAL.

Rudy is a true American hero. pic.twitter.com/IJxELbcthH — Jeff Probst (@JeffProbst) November 3, 2019

Survivor’s Twitter account wrote, “Our hearts go out to Rudy’s family and friends. He will be greatly missed.”

Our hearts go out to Rudy's family and friends. He will be greatly missed. 💔 https://t.co/yRMMFL9em6 — SURVIVOR (@survivorcbs) November 3, 2019

Many fans and former Survivor contestants shared their condolences.

He was one of the most hard core guys on the planet. RIP Rudy! — Ethan Zohn (@EthanZohn) November 3, 2019

Ours was an interesting bond, Dear Rudy! You and I helped open minds and undermine predjudces. While your time here has passed, you will remain loved and iconic, dear friend! — Richard Hatch (@HatchRichard) November 2, 2019

It is with profound sadness I report my friend, Rudy (Boesch), passed away Friday, after a valiant struggle, with Alzheimer’s disease. Rudy served 45 years as a Navy SEAL. Oldest cast member (72) Survivor, Seasons 1 (75) and “All-Stars. RIP, Rudy! I’m gonna to miss you!

Joe pic.twitter.com/m1JVuAw4CK — Joe Del Campo (@excalintel1) November 2, 2019

I’m still a massive Survivor fan because of its ability to reflect America’s social issues every year it airs, starting back in 2000 when retired Navy SEAL Rudy Boesch struck up a friendship with @HatchRichard. Rudy passed away today at 91. https://t.co/Cu8NbSayzF — Dave Jorgenson 🧈 (@davejorgenson) November 2, 2019

Rudy is a cultural phenomenon. Anytime most people talk about Survivor whether they watch it or not the first name that came to a lot of people's minds was Rudy. Thank you for your service. — Lee Numbers (@LeeNumbers3) November 3, 2019

#RudyBoesch was the best! He set the standard for playing #Survivor My deepest condolences to his family and all his fans. Thank you for serving our country & for entertaining us. May you #RIPRudy 🙏🏻🇺🇸 — HPMI Mom (@HPBarb1965) November 3, 2019

#RIP Rudy Boesch who passed away yesterday at the age of 91. Boesch served in the Merchant Marine during WWII before enlisting in the Navy and becoming an original member of SEAL Team TWO. He gained fame as a gruff, blunt-speaking contestant on the first season of "Survivor" pic.twitter.com/pVsk57vy9U — U.S. Naval Institute (@NavalInstitute) November 2, 2019

I heard the news today about my old roommate RUDY BOESCH passing away. While I'm incredibly sad for the Boesch family, I'm so happy for the time that he and I shared and the many, many laughs we had on our adventure. RIP Rudy pic.twitter.com/XnQpr73uqx — Rob Cesternino 🛎 (@robcesternino) November 2, 2019

Rest in peace, Rudy Boesch. You were a great part of what #Survivor was. My next video, coincidentally, is going to feature Rudy perhaps more than any other video. He's a major part of one of the entries for most powerful moments. And I think he'll get the thumbnail too. ♥️ pic.twitter.com/stw5xnkPdI — Peridiam (@BillyGiese) November 2, 2019

5 years ago we named our little pupper Rudy after the incomparable Rudy Boesch. Rudy was an icon of the game, a two time superstar who defied age and the odds to well and truly put Survivor on the cultural map. Our little Rudy salutes you ❤️ RIP pic.twitter.com/8dyjVu5you — Nick Iadanza (@nickiadanza) November 3, 2019

Today not only did the #Survivor world lose a truly iconic castaway, but the world also lost a real American hero. There will never be another person like Rudy Boesch and we will forever love and appreciate you #RudyBoesch pic.twitter.com/FxnHWlmR4D — Survivor Quotes X (@SurvivorQuotesX) November 2, 2019

Boesch’s wife of 53 years, Marjorie Thomas, died in 2008. They have three daughters.

—With files from The Associated Press