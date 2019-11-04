Rudy Boesch dead: Original ‘Survivor’ competitor dies at 91

Rudy Boesch, a retired Navy SEAL and fan favourite on the inaugural season of Survivor, has died after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease. He was 91.
Boesch died peacefully Friday in hospice care in Virginia Beach, Va., surrounded by loved ones, according to Steve Gonzales, director of operations for the SEAL Veterans Foundation.
“He was a legend in the Seal teams long before Survivor,” Gonzalez said. “Rudy was beloved by all and will be deeply missed.”
READ MORE: Tom Laidlaw, 1st Canadian-born ‘Survivor’ contestant, on what to expect this season
The SEAL Veterans Foundation posted a photo of Boesch on their Facebook page on Saturday.
“It is with a broken heart that we inform you that Master Chief Rudy Boesch passed away last night,” the foundation wrote.
“Master Chief was a legend in the SEAL and Special Operations community. Rudy proudly served our Nation from 1944-1990 and his impact on so many individuals continues today.”
Boesch joined the navy in 1944 and became one of the first SEALs in 1962. He served two combat tours during the Vietnam War, earning a Bronze Star for heroism, and retired from the navy in 1990 as a master chief petty officer.
Before his retirement, Boesch was honoured as “Chief SEAL,” or “Bullfrog.” This title marks his time as the longest-serving SEAL still on active duty. He remained involved after he left the navy, serving on the board of directors of the UDT Seal Association.
Bill King, master chief of the Naval Special Warfare Command, and Cmdr. Collin P. Green said Boesch enlisted at age 17 out of his hometown of Rochester, N.Y., during the Second World War.
“Following multiple tours, he became a plankowner at SEAL Team TWO as the team’s first senior enlisted leader,” they said in a statement. “While there he worked diligently to develop both physical and operational standards that helped to form the legacy of physical fitness and tactical excellence we continue to hone today.
READ MORE: ‘Survivor: Island of the Idols’ — Meet the 20 new castaways
“His strict adherence to standards of excellence in physical fitness and appearance so impressed his peers and subordinates that he became the benchmark for others.
“Many Americans will remember Rudy as a loveable, pop culture icon, but those of us in the community were among the few who really knew him and what he stood for beyond the TV screen. Long before the SEAL Ethos was written, Rudy lived it.
“Master Chief’s legacy of honor and service has and will continue to live on through each of us. As you take a moment to pause to honor him today, I ask you to consider what you are doing today to carry out his example of service in everything you do.”
Boesch became a contestant on Survivor at 72 years old. He was the oldest contestant ever on the CBS show, taking third place the first year, 2000, on Survivor: Borneo.
He was invited back for the eighth season, Survivor: All Stars.
READ MORE: ‘Survivor — Edge of Extinction’ winner on his controversial victory
Survivor host Jeff Probst said the show “has lost a legend.”
“He is one of the most iconic and adored players of all time. And he served our country as a 45-year Navy SEAL,” Probst wrote.
“Rudy is a true American hero.”
Survivor’s Twitter account wrote, “Our hearts go out to Rudy’s family and friends. He will be greatly missed.”
Many fans and former Survivor contestants shared their condolences.
Boesch’s wife of 53 years, Marjorie Thomas, died in 2008. They have three daughters.
—With files from The Associated Press
COMMENTS