John Witherspoon, ‘Friday’ actor, dead at 77

Actor and comedian John Witherspoon, known for his roles in Friday and the sitcom The Wayans Bros, died at his home on Tuesday. He was 77.

A family spokesperson confirmed the news to Deadline but no cause of death was released.

“It is with deepest sorrow that we can confirm our beloved husband and father, John Witherspoon, one of the hardest working men in show business, died today at his home in Sherman Oaks at the age of 77,” the family spokesperson told the outlet.

“He is survived by his wife Angela, and his sons JD, Alexander, and a large family. We are all in shock, please give us a minute for a moment in privacy and we will celebrate his life and his work together. John used to say ‘I’m no big deal’, but he was huge deal to us.”

Witherspoon’s family also confirmed the news in a statement on the Next Friday actor’s Twitter account.

“It is with deep sadness we have to tweet this, but our husband & father John Witherspoon has passed away. He was a Legend in the entertainment industry, and a father figure to all who watched him over the years. We love you ‘POPS’ always & forever,” the statement read.

It is with deep sadness we have to tweet this, but our husband & father John Witherspoon has passed away. He was a Legend in the entertainment industry, and a father figure to all who watched him over the years. We love you “POPS” always & forever. – The Witherspoon Family pic.twitter.com/ov9P34kaMn — John Witherspoon (@John_POPS_Spoon) October 30, 2019

Witherspoon’s son J.D. tweeted that he was happy for all the great times he and his dad had together.

“So…my Dad died today & honestly I’m not sure how to feel. I’m sad, but I’m also happy 4 all the great times we had together. We’d roast each other like homies more than Father & Son, and I really liked that. He was my best friend & my idol. Love U Dad…I’ll miss u,” J.D. wrote.

So…my Dad died today & honestly I’m not sure how to feel. I’m sad, but I’m also happy 4 all the great times we had together. We’d roast each other like homies more than Father & Son, and I really liked that. He was my best friend & my idol. Love U Dad…I’ll miss u. – J.D. pic.twitter.com/zvzep5S11I — J.D. (@jdwitherspoon) October 30, 2019

The actor had a prolific career, co-starring in three Friday films, appearing on The Wayans Bros. television series and voicing the grandfather in The Boondocks animated series. His film roles included Vampire in Brooklyn, Boomerang, Hollywood Shuffle, The Ladies Man and Fakin’ Da Funk and he was a frequent guest on Late Show with David Letterman.

For many, his most recognizable role was “Pops” — Ice Cube’s father in the stoner comedy Friday and its two sequels — a crude but affectionate father trying to guide his son to be better.

Ice Cube took to Twitter on Wednesday to say he was “devastated” and that “life won’t be as funny without him.”

I’m devastated over the passing of John Witherspoon. Life won’t be as funny without him. pic.twitter.com/gtmiZiEppP — Ice Cube (@icecube) October 30, 2019

Regina King, who appeared as Witherspoon’s daughter in Friday and also voiced both of his grandsons in the animated series The Boondocks, called him her “comedic inspiration.”

“My dad, my grandpa, my comedic inspiration! I love you Spoons! Rest In Paradise, King,” she tweeted.

My dad, my grandpa, my comedic inspiration! I love you Spoons! Rest In Paradise, King pic.twitter.com/U6GsNrrKXF — Regina King (@ReginaKing) October 30, 2019

Marlon Wayans, who played Witherspoon’s son in the comedy series The Wayans Bros., said he is “sad. Broken. Hurt.. yet extremely grateful to God that I got to spend 5 years of my life working with one of the funniest sweetest wisest humblest loving man.”

“You were my tv dad and my mentor and my friend. I miss you already. Something don’t feel right. This is heavy on my heart. Anyone that knows me knows how much i love pops,” Wayans wrote.

Many fans and friends offered their condolences on social media once news of Witherspoon’s death spread.

It’s where I first remembered The Great John Witherspoon on the screen in @Robert_Townsend Hollywood Shuffle R I P funny man pic.twitter.com/1RcTSCu1Gt — Chuck D (@MrChuckD) October 30, 2019

Rest in Power OG. pic.twitter.com/FCo41Sh9IK — Immortal Technique (@ImmortalTech) October 30, 2019

🎤 This day began with such joy.

And it’s ending with this heart wrenching news of John Witherspoon’s passing. One of our comic brothers. 🌹 RIP pic.twitter.com/efSqqw6BHJ — Arsenio Hall (@ArsenioHall) October 30, 2019

God bless John Witherspoon. The definition of an icon. Wow. pic.twitter.com/2wUBXglzSW — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) October 30, 2019

I’m absolutely shattered at the news of my great friend John Witherspoon passing. May love surround his entire family and fan base – a comedy legend we’ll never forget. 🙏💜 pic.twitter.com/PqO0nysZTj — Jackée Harry (@JackeeHarry) October 30, 2019

Eddie Murphy told Charlie about a time at the Comedy Store in the 1980's when Paul Mooney and Spoon were gonna beat him up in the parking lot.

Charlie was shocked.

"Yeah, Charlie. They weren't always old."

RIP Spoon. pic.twitter.com/J3URJ5TVvx — Neal Brennan (@nealbrennan) October 30, 2019

Pure funny. Hilarious and always kind. John Witherspoon will be missed. https://t.co/sctMZc2O0k — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) October 30, 2019

Thread: I don’t have the words to talk about John Witherspoon’s impact as a comedian and Black cultural icon. So I’m going to post some of my favorite work of his. #JohnWitherspoon #RIPPOPS pic.twitter.com/xE1RKqFvI3 — Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) October 30, 2019

One of the hardest parts about getting older is losing the icons you grew up watching. John Witherspoon knew how to make black people laugh, BANG BANG BANG! RIP Pops 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/fiOxPQOShe — Joshua Chenault (@joshuachenault1) October 30, 2019

Rest easy, John Witherspoon aka Pops ❤️ pic.twitter.com/YhuRRiBgKS — ً (@blackityblvck) October 30, 2019

John Witherspoon as Pops on the Wayans brothers was beyond comedy. BANG BANG BANG pic.twitter.com/ab8cqDjuha — Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) October 30, 2019

"You win some, you lose some, but you live. You live to fight another day." In between the laughs from his comedic excellence in various roles, John Witherspoon taught a generation of black boys and black men some valuable lessons. RIP Pops. RIP Grandad. RIP King 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/E5frVIRFMf — ⚡️Primetime!!!⚡️ (@Joe_MainMixon) October 30, 2019

I'm so sorry to hear this.

To me, Spoon was a friend, a brother, a funny, talented comedian and a good man.

He was the first comedian I met when I got to Los Angeles, and he never… https://t.co/aZ3im7HGwr — Marsha Warfield (@MarshaWarfield) October 30, 2019

My heart hurts so much right now, RIP to John Witherspoon,I appreciate our conversations and the wisdom you gave me as a young comic, we lost a real one today and It'd be remiss to not say he was and is irreplaceable and a invaluable icon in the comedic community sleep easy man😥 pic.twitter.com/whOsWNq3t0 — Jay Pharoah (@JayPharoah) October 30, 2019

