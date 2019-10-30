Menu

Entertainment

John Witherspoon, ‘Friday’ actor, dead at 77

By Katie Scott Global News
Posted October 30, 2019 10:53 am
Updated October 30, 2019 10:54 am
Actor and comedian John Witherspoon dead at 77
Actor and comedian John Witherspoon died Tuesday.

Actor and comedian John Witherspoon, known for his roles in Friday and the sitcom The Wayans Bros, died at his home on Tuesday. He was 77.

A family spokesperson confirmed the news to Deadline but no cause of death was released.

“It is with deepest sorrow that we can confirm our beloved husband and father, John Witherspoon, one of the hardest working men in show business, died today at his home in Sherman Oaks at the age of 77,” the family spokesperson told the outlet.

READ MORE: ‘Shottas’ actor Louie Rankin dies in Ontario car crash

“He is survived by his wife Angela, and his sons JD, Alexander, and a large family. We are all in shock, please give us a minute for a moment in privacy and we will celebrate his life and his work together. John used to say ‘I’m no big deal’, but he was huge deal to us.”

Witherspoon’s family also confirmed the news in a statement on the Next Friday actor’s Twitter account.

“It is with deep sadness we have to tweet this, but our husband & father John Witherspoon has passed away. He was a Legend in the entertainment industry, and a father figure to all who watched him over the years. We love you ‘POPS’ always & forever,” the statement read.

Witherspoon’s son J.D. tweeted that he was happy for all the great times he and his dad had together.

“So…my Dad died today & honestly I’m not sure how to feel. I’m sad, but I’m also happy 4 all the great times we had together. We’d roast each other like homies more than Father & Son, and I really liked that. He was my best friend & my idol. Love U Dad…I’ll miss u,” J.D. wrote.

The actor had a prolific career, co-starring in three Friday films, appearing on The Wayans Bros. television series and voicing the grandfather in The Boondocks animated series. His film roles included Vampire in Brooklyn, Boomerang, Hollywood Shuffle, The Ladies Man and Fakin’ Da Funk and he was a frequent guest on Late Show with David Letterman.

For many, his most recognizable role was “Pops” —  Ice Cube’s father in the stoner comedy Friday and its two sequels — a crude but affectionate father trying to guide his son to be better.

Ice Cube took to Twitter on Wednesday to say he was “devastated” and that “life won’t be as funny without him.”

READ MORE: Country singer Ned LeDoux loses 2-year-old daughter in ‘tragic choking accident’

Regina King, who appeared as Witherspoon’s daughter in Friday and also voiced both of his grandsons in the animated series The Boondocks, called him her “comedic inspiration.”

“My dad, my grandpa, my comedic inspiration! I love you Spoons! Rest In Paradise, King,” she tweeted.

Marlon Wayans, who played Witherspoon’s son in the comedy series The Wayans Bros., said he is “sad. Broken. Hurt.. yet extremely grateful to God that I got to spend 5 years of my life working with one of the funniest sweetest wisest humblest loving man.”

“You were my tv dad and my mentor and my friend. I miss you already. Something don’t feel right. This is heavy on my heart. Anyone that knows me knows how much i love pops,” Wayans wrote.

View this post on Instagram

I’m sad. Broken. Hurt.. yet extremely grateful to God that i got to spend 5 years of my life working with one of the funniest sweetest wisest humblest loving man @johnnywitherspoon you were my tv dad and my mentor and my friend. I miss you already. Something don’t feel right. This is heavy on my heart. Anyone that knows me knows how much i love pops. You have a strong wife and great kids. What an amazing family. Your boys damn near grew up on the #WayansBros set they’ll always be like my little brothers and sons. i will pass on all the jewels that you bestowed on to us. Thank you God for the many many many laughs that we shared on and off the set. You got “all the keys 🔑 “ and i know you got one to heaven’s gate. Anytime i want to laugh or to see you I’m gonna put on a episode of wayans bros and laugh until i cry. I miss already…. hope your dancing in heaven with ugly white shoes on. “Pops pops sugar pops”. #ripjohnwitherspoon #mysecondpops

A post shared by Marlon Wayans (@marlonwayans) on

Many fans and friends offered their condolences on social media once news of Witherspoon’s death spread.

View this post on Instagram

John Witherspoon resonated with every last one of us because he represented someone in our family: embarrassing us at gatherings (Boomerang), misrepresenting our generations heroes (“Public Enema”?!), making a jingle about pretty much everything (Grandpa on Boondocks), the neighborhood wino (black Jesus—-or better yet Hollywood Shuffle)—-the list is endless. Bar none my favorite working/blue collar actor. Prolly THE most famous iconic character actor (I mean he didn’t star in vehicles but he was no doubt THE go to support) the best knew to get the best. When interviewing @davidalangrier on @QLS him describing what should have been a routine 15 min scene at the family table in Boomerang wound up being a non stop hour and a half us master class riffing amongst masters, with Witherspoon leading the way. History should tell it well, all the greats utilized him on their project for the last 45 years (Richard Pryor Show/Whats Happening!/Good Times/WKRP/227/Martin/Amen/Fresh Prince/Wayans Bros/Living Single/Boondocks/First Family/blackish/Black Jesus)—-he will forever be our pop pops. RIP

A post shared by Questlove Froman, (@questlove) on

—With files from the Associated Press

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
