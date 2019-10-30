John Witherspoon, ‘Friday’ actor, dead at 77

Actor and comedian John Witherspoon, known for his roles in Friday and the sitcom The Wayans Bros, died at his home on Tuesday. He was 77.
A family spokesperson confirmed the news to Deadline but no cause of death was released.
“It is with deepest sorrow that we can confirm our beloved husband and father, John Witherspoon, one of the hardest working men in show business, died today at his home in Sherman Oaks at the age of 77,” the family spokesperson told the outlet.
“He is survived by his wife Angela, and his sons JD, Alexander, and a large family. We are all in shock, please give us a minute for a moment in privacy and we will celebrate his life and his work together. John used to say ‘I’m no big deal’, but he was huge deal to us.”
Witherspoon’s family also confirmed the news in a statement on the Next Friday actor’s Twitter account.
“It is with deep sadness we have to tweet this, but our husband & father John Witherspoon has passed away. He was a Legend in the entertainment industry, and a father figure to all who watched him over the years. We love you ‘POPS’ always & forever,” the statement read.
Witherspoon’s son J.D. tweeted that he was happy for all the great times he and his dad had together.
“So…my Dad died today & honestly I’m not sure how to feel. I’m sad, but I’m also happy 4 all the great times we had together. We’d roast each other like homies more than Father & Son, and I really liked that. He was my best friend & my idol. Love U Dad…I’ll miss u,” J.D. wrote.
The actor had a prolific career, co-starring in three Friday films, appearing on The Wayans Bros. television series and voicing the grandfather in The Boondocks animated series. His film roles included Vampire in Brooklyn, Boomerang, Hollywood Shuffle, The Ladies Man and Fakin’ Da Funk and he was a frequent guest on Late Show with David Letterman.
For many, his most recognizable role was “Pops” — Ice Cube’s father in the stoner comedy Friday and its two sequels — a crude but affectionate father trying to guide his son to be better.
Ice Cube took to Twitter on Wednesday to say he was “devastated” and that “life won’t be as funny without him.”
Regina King, who appeared as Witherspoon’s daughter in Friday and also voiced both of his grandsons in the animated series The Boondocks, called him her “comedic inspiration.”
“My dad, my grandpa, my comedic inspiration! I love you Spoons! Rest In Paradise, King,” she tweeted.
Marlon Wayans, who played Witherspoon’s son in the comedy series The Wayans Bros., said he is “sad. Broken. Hurt.. yet extremely grateful to God that I got to spend 5 years of my life working with one of the funniest sweetest wisest humblest loving man.”
“You were my tv dad and my mentor and my friend. I miss you already. Something don’t feel right. This is heavy on my heart. Anyone that knows me knows how much i love pops,” Wayans wrote.
Many fans and friends offered their condolences on social media once news of Witherspoon’s death spread.
—With files from the Associated Press
