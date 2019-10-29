Country singer Ned LeDoux loses 2-year-old daughter in ‘tragic choking accident’

Country singer Ned LeDoux and his wife, Morgan, are mourning the loss of their two-year-old daughter Haven.
LeDoux released a statement to Facebook saying Haven “passed away on October 20th due to a tragic choking accident at home.”
“The LeDoux family appreciates your love and support and is requesting privacy at this time,” the statement read.
The news comes weeks after Haven celebrated her second birthday.
“Turned the big #2 today! Happy to be home for this special day. What a character this one,” LeDoux captioned the photo on Sept. 15.
Ned, son of country singer and rodeo cowboy Chris LeDoux, and Morgan also share a son named Branson.
Many fans and friends of the LeDoux family shared their condolences once news of Haven’s passing spread.
