Country singer Ned LeDoux loses 2-year-old daughter in ‘tragic choking accident’

Country singer Ned LeDoux and his wife, Morgan, are mourning the loss of their two-year-old daughter Haven.

LeDoux released a statement to Facebook saying Haven “passed away on October 20th due to a tragic choking accident at home.”

“The LeDoux family appreciates your love and support and is requesting privacy at this time,” the statement read.

The news comes weeks after Haven celebrated her second birthday.

“Turned the big #2 today! Happy to be home for this special day. What a character this one,” LeDoux captioned the photo on Sept. 15.

Ned, son of country singer and rodeo cowboy Chris LeDoux, and Morgan also share a son named Branson.

Many fans and friends of the LeDoux family shared their condolences once news of Haven’s passing spread.

Sending so many prayers to our good friend Ned LeDoux, keep the LeDoux family in your hearts this week, we can’t imagine what they are going through. https://t.co/vu2L18Ikqu — Waterloo Revival (@waterloorevival) October 29, 2019

Chris will take good care of her😢❤️ praying for the family😔 — kayc (@kayceebean01) October 27, 2019

Im so sorry for your loss 😢🙏🙏 — Jessica Sanchez (@Jessicalovesfam) October 27, 2019

Very sorry for your family's loss. 🙏 — ❤Kay Watson (@Kaylore) October 28, 2019

Sending up prayers for the LeDoux family!🙏 — D_Welty (@dwsaddles) October 28, 2019

Condolences on your loss LeDoux family 🙏 — Dominic Krajewski (@ryd2win0512) October 28, 2019

I’m so sorry. ❤️🙏 — Elena (@ElenaJeanneR) October 28, 2019

Prayers and hugs to your family! So sad and so very sorry for your loss. Your sweet baby is in Heaven now with her grandfather, Chris. Loved his music from day one. 💔 — Christine Poe (@Romanticat51) October 28, 2019