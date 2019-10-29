Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Entertainment

Country singer Ned LeDoux loses 2-year-old daughter in ‘tragic choking accident’

By Katie Scott Global News
Posted October 29, 2019 11:51 am
Country singer Ned LeDoux, left, and his two-year-old daughter Haven, right.
Country singer Ned LeDoux, left, and his two-year-old daughter Haven, right. Getty Images / Instagram

Country singer Ned LeDoux and his wife, Morgan, are mourning the loss of their two-year-old daughter Haven.

LeDoux released a statement to Facebook saying Haven “passed away on October 20th due to a tragic choking accident at home.”

“The LeDoux family appreciates your love and support and is requesting privacy at this time,” the statement read.

READ MORE: Machine Gun Kelly says he’ll ‘get help’ after violent interaction with stagehand

The news comes weeks after Haven celebrated her second birthday.

“Turned the big #2 today! Happy to be home for this special day. What a character this one,” LeDoux captioned the photo on Sept. 15.

Story continues below advertisement

Ned, son of country singer and rodeo cowboy Chris LeDoux, and Morgan also share a son named Branson.

Story continues below advertisement

View this post on Instagram

A night at the movies. All "4" of us!

A post shared by Ned LeDoux (@nedledoux) on

Many fans and friends of the LeDoux family shared their condolences once news of Haven’s passing spread.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
ned ledoux 2019ned ledoux daughterned ledoux daughter chokingned ledoux daughter deadned ledoux daughter diesned ledoux daughter havenned ledoux instagramned ledoux musicned ledoux updatened ledoux
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.