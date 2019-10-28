Machine Gun Kelly says he’ll ‘get help’ after violent interaction with stagehand

Send this page to someone via email

Machine Gun Kelly appeared to shove a stagehand multiple time during a recent concert in Chicago on Oct. 25.

In a video obtained by TMZ, Machine Gun Kelly shoves the stagehand multiple times while the lights were on and jumped down off a platform to confront him again when the lights came down.

It’s unclear what prompted the Til I Die rapper to interact with the stagehand in such a violent manner but TMZ reports that it was due to Machine Gun Kelly’s guitar not working ahead of his guitar solo during his song Hollywood Whore.

Machine Gun Kelly apologized to his fans for his “frustrations” and promised to “get help” once his tour is over.

“Tonight the frustrations from my personal life came out on the stage. Sorry to my fans and my band. I’ll get help after tour is over,” he tweeted.

“I’m just addressing the obvious. Anyways, tour is nowhere near over so let’s go up till the calendar hits 2020,” he sent in a follow-up tweet.

“Lost my boy over that sh–,” the Bad Things rapper tweeted, but didn’t reveal further details.