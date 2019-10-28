Menu

Entertainment

Machine Gun Kelly says he’ll ‘get help’ after violent interaction with stagehand

By Katie Scott Global News
Posted October 28, 2019 12:59 pm
Machine Gun Kelly performs live during Rolling Loud music festival at Citi Field on Oct. 13, 2019 in New York City.
Machine Gun Kelly performs live during Rolling Loud music festival at Citi Field on Oct. 13, 2019 in New York City. Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

Machine Gun Kelly appeared to shove a stagehand multiple time during a recent concert in Chicago on Oct. 25.

In a video obtained by TMZ, Machine Gun Kelly shoves the stagehand multiple times while the lights were on and jumped down off a platform to confront him again when the lights came down.

It’s unclear what prompted the Til I Die rapper to interact with the stagehand in such a violent manner but TMZ reports that it was due to Machine Gun Kelly’s guitar not working ahead of his guitar solo during his song Hollywood Whore.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: ‘The Dirt’ trailer: Mötley Crüe biopic chronicles rock band’s debauchery

Machine Gun Kelly apologized to his fans for his “frustrations” and promised to “get help” once his tour is over.

“Tonight the frustrations from my personal life came out on the stage. Sorry to my fans and my band. I’ll get help after tour is over,” he tweeted.

“I’m just addressing the obvious. Anyways, tour is nowhere near over so let’s go up till the calendar hits 2020,” he sent in a follow-up tweet.

Story continues below advertisement

“Lost my boy over that sh–,” the Bad Things rapper tweeted, but didn’t reveal further details.

