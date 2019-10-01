‘Shottas’ actor Louie Rankin dies in Ontario car crash

Shottas actor and Grammy Award-winning artist Louie Rankin has died. He was 66.

Rankin, whose real name is Leonard Ford, was involved in a collision with a transport truck in Shelburne, Ont., Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) confirmed to Global News.

According to the police report, Ford, who was the driver of the passenger vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the transport truck suffered no physical injuries.

On Monday at around 9:15 a.m., members of the OPP’s Dufferin detachment and traffic collision investigators attended the scene of the fatal motor vehicle collision on Highway 89 between County Road 12 and the 4th Line, along with the Shelburne Police Service, Shelburne and District Fire Department and Dufferin County Emergency Medical Services.

Highway 89 was closed for several hours to allow OPP to investigate. The cause of the collision is still under investigation.

A Twitter post from Rankin’s official account confirmed the news.

“It saddens us to have to announce that The “ORGINAL DON DADA” “Trail Blazer” the legend – Louie Ox Rankin passed away this morning! May God keep his soul with his father, sister and neice in #heaven #amen #sipox,” the tweet read.

It saddens us to have to announce that The “ORGINAL DON DADA” “Trail Blazer” the legend – Louie Ox Rankin passed away this morning! May God keep his soul with his father, sister and neice in #heaven #amen #sipox — Teddy Bruckshut (@LouieOxRankin) October 1, 2019

Rankin’s assistant, Jewlz Sykes, also confirmed the news of his death on Instagram.

Sykes, who shares children with the Typewriter hitmaker, posted a series of photos of Rankin.

“There are no words!!!!!!” she captioned the photos. “Sleep with the angels my King!”

Rankin is best known for his roles as Teddy Bruckshot in Shottas and Lennox a.k.a Ox in Belly. He was also in We Run These Streets, which was released in 2014.

He won a Grammy for his 1992 song Typewriter.

In an interview in 2014, Rankin said his life changed after he starred in Belly.

“My life was changed when I did Belly because it became one of the biggest-ever blockbusters in gangster movie history. It was like a version of Scarface. So it had a major impact and did a lot for me as an actor,” he said.

In the same interview, he also spoke about his Grammy win, saying: “On the music side, I got a Grammy in 1992 for a song called Typewriter. So I’ve come a long way, done a lot.”

Rankin announced on Instagram that he was filming a movie in Toronto one day before his death.

“The Original Don DaDa On Set 🎥 Shooting A Major Movie In Toronto with @bizmoihouserecords #jamaica #ReturnOfTheDonDaDa #AlbumDone,” he captioned the video.

Nas, who played Sincere in Belly alongside the actor, posted a photo of himself, Rankin and DJ Khaled from the music video for Nas Album Done in 2016.

“Louie Rankin. Great working with this man. A legend. In Belly you stole the show. ‘You Wana Rump with bombaclot me??!’ In @djkhaled video Nas Album Done, your presence was super live wire much needed. RIP Don Dada,” Nas wrote.

Many fans and friends offered their condolences on social media once news of his passing spread.

