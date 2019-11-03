Cold weather delays multiple construction projects in Edmonton

Winter is on the way and construction crews in Edmonton have been ramping up their efforts to complete city projects. But frigid temperatures are proving too challenging at certain sites, meaning some projects won’t be done on time.

“[It’s] frustrating, which I’m sure you’ve heard,” resident Bob Donaldson said Sunday. “I’m all up for construction but I’m just not up for trying to take up more than [the city] can chew. That’s kind of the problem I think; [crews will] take up three blocks when they can only work on one block at a time.”

As frustrating as it may be for some, not all commuters and pedestrians share the same feeling.

“We just have to be patient and courteous… It’s your priority and your responsibility to notify the City of Edmonton and then they will follow up because they’re not on the road looking at what’s going on,” said resident Ron Fernandes.

The city currently has hundreds of construction projects underway of all sizes on facilities, open spaces and roads.

However, of those projects, three have been delayed due to weather, and now won’t be done until spring 2020.

The projects slated for spring include the Ellerslie Road widening, 178 Street from 95 Avenue to Stony Plain Road, and 106 Avenue from 101 Street to 109 Street. To aid with traffic flow, the city added that all lanes will be reopened temporarily for winter.

Although some projects have been halted for the season, the city noted the projects that have been recently completed. They include the 135 Street-Anthony Henday Drive connection, the Rabbit Hill Road widening, 124 Avenue from 142 Street to 149 Street and 101 Street to 111 Avenue to 118 Avenue.

As for residents annoyed by all the work, they’ll get some relief at the end of the month when construction season wraps up before it starts again in the spring.