24-hour noise expected as Valley Line LRT bridge crews race to beat winter weather

As the joke goes, there are two seasons in Edmonton: winter and construction. And now, one is in a race to beat the other.

Starting on or around Sept. 18, crews working to build the Valley Line LRT bridge across the North Saskatchewan River will begin working overnight, project manager TransEd said.

“In an effort to expedite work and take advantage of the weather before it gets too cold, crews will be working 24 hours a day Mondays through Saturdays,” a notice said.

The work on the Tawatinâ Bridge is expected to last approximately eight weeks.

READ MORE: Bridge mystery emerges, leading to delay in Valley Line LRT construction

TransEd said there will be noise associated with this work, and residents near the south river valley may hear construction work happening overnight.

“TransEd is aware that overnight noise is disruptive and has taken several noise mitigation actions in advance of this work and will endeavour to have the most disruptive work completed by midnight,” it said.

At the same time the bridge construction is happening, work will also be taking place to the south along 98 Avenue.

In preparation for the installation of the elevated guideway, the north lane on 98 Avenue between 96A Street and the Muttart Service Road will be closed in the evenings on Sept. 19 and Sept. 29, and then nightly for two weeks from Oct. 9 to Oct. 25. The closures will be from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

This work will also be noisy, TransEd cautioned. Specifically, on Sept. 19 and 29, crews will be pouring concrete, and the work in October will involve heavy equipment moving and modifying the ground.

READ MORE: Is Edmonton’s Valley Line LRT designed with growth in mind?

The work is happening in the residential community of Cloverdale.

TransEd said it has obtained an overnight roadwork permit for both sections of construction so that work can take place during the night in order to minimize major daytime traffic disruptions.

READ MORE: Edmonton unveils 14 pieces of art for Valley Line LRT

TransEd Partners is a four-company consortium between Bombardier Transportation, engineering firm Bechtel, construction company EllisDon and Fengate Capital Management.

The Valley Line from downtown to Mill Woods is expected to be operational by late 2020.