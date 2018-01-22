Entertainment
Poll: Edmonton unveils 14 pieces of art for Valley Line LRT

Valley Line LRT art - Davies Ramp – Intervolve by Erin Pankratz

Erin Pankratz
The City of Edmonton revealed the 14 pieces of art for the Valley Line LRT on Monday.

The artworks are commissioned through the city’s Percent for Art policy, which allocates one per cent (1%) of the eligible construction budget of any publicly accessible municipal project for the acquisition of art.

For the Valley Line LRT project, 14 pieces of art were selected: four of the artists are from Edmonton, three are from Alberta, two Indigenous artist teams were chosen and one international artist is represented.

The overall budget is $1.7 million.

37355_DaviesStation_PublicArt2016-05-04.pdf

Valley Line LRT art – Davies Station – Fluid Landscape by Shan Shan Sheng

Shan Shan Sheng
Valley Line – Davies Ramp – Erin Pankratz – SAMPLE

Valley Line LRT art – Davies Ramp – Intervolve by Erin Pankratz

Erin Pankratz
Valley LIne – Davies Ramp – Erin Pankratz – Artist Drawing

Valley Line LRT art – Davies Ramp – Intervolve by Erin Pankratz (note that this is a close detail of The End of the Beginning showing an example of her mosaic work)

Erin Pankratz
Valley Line – Churchill Connector – Max Streicher – Artist Clay Model

Valley Line LRT art – Churchill Connector – Helios by Max Streicher

Max Streicher
Valley Line – Muttart Stop – Stephanie Jonsson – Artist Model 1

Valley Line LRT art – Muttart Stop – Title TBD by Stephanie Jonsson

Stephanie Jonsson
Valley Line – Muttart Stop – Stephanie Jonsson – Artist Model 2

Valley Line LRT art – Muttart Stop – Title TBD by Stephanie Jonsson

Stephanie Jonsson
Valley Line – Holyrood Stop – Adad Hannah – Artist Rendering

Valley Line LRT art – Holyrood Stop – Holyrood Lanterns by Adad Hannah

Adad Hannah
Valley Line – Tawatina Bridge – David Garneau – Painting 2

Valley Line LRT art: Tawatinâ Bridge – Title TBD by David Garneau

David Garneau
Valley Line – Tawatina Bridge – David Garneau – Painting 3

Valley Line LRT art: Tawatinâ Bridge – Title TBD by David Garneau

David Garneau
Valley Line – Bonnie Doon Stop – Oksana Movchan – Artist Rendering 3

Valley Line LRT art – Bonnie Doon Stop – Title TBD – Oksana Movchan

Oksana Movchan
Valley Line – Bonnie Doon Stop – Oksana Movchan – Artist Rendering 2

Valley Line LRT art – Bonnie Doon Stop – Title TBD – Oksana Movchan

Oksana Movchan
Valley Line – Bonnie Doon Stop – Oksana Movchan – Artist Rendering 1

Valley Line LRT art – Bonnie Doon Stop – Title TBD – Oksana Movchan

Oksana Movchan
sample-rear-view-neighborhood canopy

Mill Woods Stop – If the Drumming Stops by The New BC Indian Art & Welfare Society Collective (Tania Willard & Peter Morin)

The New BC Indian Art & Welfare Society Collective (Tania Willard & Peter Morin)
sample-rear-view-neighborhood canopy

Mill Woods Stop – If the Drumming Stops by The New BC Indian Art & Welfare Society Collective (Tania Willard & Peter Morin)

The New BC Indian Art & Welfare Society Collective (Tania Willard & Peter Morin)
Valley Line – Grey Nuns Stop – Karen Ho Fatt Lee – Artist Rendering 2

Valley Line LRT art – Grey Nuns Stop – A Pattern Language by Karen Ho Fatt Lee

Karen Ho Fatt Lee
Valley Line – Grey Nuns Stop – Karen Ho Fatt Lee – Artist Rendering 1

Valley Line LRT art – Grey Nuns Stop – A Pattern Language by Karen Ho Fatt Lee

Karen Ho Fatt Lee
Valley Line – Millbourne-Woodvale Stop – Laboratory for Integrative Design – Artist Rendering 1

Valley Line LRT art – Millbourne / Woodvale Stop – apediment by Laboratory for Integrative Design (Jason S. Johnson & Guy Gardner)

Laboratory for Integrative Design (Jason S. Johnson & Guy Gardner)
Valley Line – Strathearn Stop – Public Studio 1 – Artist Rendering

Valley Line LRT art – Strathearn Stop – Of Birds and Such by Public Studio

Public Studio
Valley Line – 102 Street Stop – Kirsten McCrea – Info Board

Valley Line LRT art – 102 Street Stop – #YEG Cultural Connections by Kirsten McCrea

Kirsten McCrea
Valley Line – Avonmore Stop – Paul Freeman – Info Board

Avonmore Stop – Title TBD – Paul Freeman

Paul Freeman

The artworks range from intimate, community-focused glass art and sculpture at the neighbourhood stops to large-scale sculpture, paintings, mosaic, and glass, at the Churchill Connector, Tawatinâ Bridge, Davies Ramp and Davies Station.

“Beautiful cities are artful cities,” local artist Erin Pankratz said.

“I feel that artistic diversity is important — works by international artists balanced with giving local artists the opportunity to gain experience while creating something wonderful here in Edmonton.”

