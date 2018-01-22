Poll: Edmonton unveils 14 pieces of art for Valley Line LRT

The City of Edmonton revealed the 14 pieces of art for the Valley Line LRT on Monday.

The artworks are commissioned through the city’s Percent for Art policy, which allocates one per cent (1%) of the eligible construction budget of any publicly accessible municipal project for the acquisition of art.

For the Valley Line LRT project, 14 pieces of art were selected: four of the artists are from Edmonton, three are from Alberta, two Indigenous artist teams were chosen and one international artist is represented.

The overall budget is $1.7 million.

The artworks range from intimate, community-focused glass art and sculpture at the neighbourhood stops to large-scale sculpture, paintings, mosaic, and glass, at the Churchill Connector, Tawatinâ Bridge, Davies Ramp and Davies Station.

“Beautiful cities are artful cities,” local artist Erin Pankratz said.

“I feel that artistic diversity is important — works by international artists balanced with giving local artists the opportunity to gain experience while creating something wonderful here in Edmonton.”