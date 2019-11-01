Menu

Canada

Longtime Kelowna firefighter loses battle with cancer

By Jules Knox Global News
Posted November 1, 2019 11:10 pm
The Kelowna Professional Fire Fighters Association said longtime firefighter Joe Kolar passed away Thursday night surrounded by family. .
The Kelowna Professional Fire Fighters Association said longtime firefighter Joe Kolar passed away Thursday night surrounded by family. . Courtesy: Kelowna Professional Fire Fighters Association

A firefighter who dedicated nearly three decades of his life to serving the Kelowna Fire Department has died.

According to the Kelowna Professional Fire Fighters Association, Joe Kolar died Thursday night after a months-long battle with cancer. He was surrounded by family.

READ MORE: B.C. 911 operators could be next to take job action as talks break down with employer

“All our lives were touched by Joe in one way or the other, and we are all better people for knowing him,” the firefighters association said.

Kelowna fire hall and city hall flags will be lowered to half-mast on Saturday.

READ MORE: South Okanagan couple ordered to stand trial on drug, weapons charges

Service arrangements will be announced next week.

