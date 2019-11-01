Longtime Kelowna firefighter loses battle with cancer

Send this page to someone via email

A firefighter who dedicated nearly three decades of his life to serving the Kelowna Fire Department has died.

According to the Kelowna Professional Fire Fighters Association, Joe Kolar died Thursday night after a months-long battle with cancer. He was surrounded by family.

“All our lives were touched by Joe in one way or the other, and we are all better people for knowing him,” the firefighters association said.

Kelowna fire hall and city hall flags will be lowered to half-mast on Saturday.

Service arrangements will be announced next week.

