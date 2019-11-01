Northern Alberta man dead after car collides with semi-truck on Highway 55

Send this page to someone via email

A 39-year-old man from Boyle, Alta., is dead after the car he was driving collided with a semi-truck on Highway 55 near Highway 663 early Friday morning.

“Preliminary investigation revealed the westbound car crossed the lane and collided head-on with an eastbound semi-truck,” Lac La Biche RCMP said in a news release.

“Traffic was rerouted for several hours while Lac La Biche RCMP and [an] RCMP Collision Analyst investigated.”

The man who died was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the driver of the truck was not hurt.

The name of the man who died was not released and RCMP said they do not anticipate any further updates to the media.

