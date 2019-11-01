Edmonton Eskimos ready for regular season finale in Regina on Saturday

Send this page to someone via email

With nowhere to go in the CFL standings and their playoff fate already determined, the Edmonton Eskimos will opt for rest on Saturday when they play their final regular season game of 2019 against the Saskatchewan Roughriders at Mosaic Stadium in Regina.

The Eskimos will face the Alouettes in the Eastern Semi-Final on Nov. 10 in Montreal. The team will take Saturday as an opportunity to rest some starters and give playing time to depth players.

After making his return last week from an injured throwing arm which kept him out of action for the better part of five games, Eskimos quarterback Trevor Harris will sit Saturday’s game out in favour of backup Logan Kilgore.

Harris threw for 321 yards passing, one touchdown pass, two interceptions and recorded a 73 per cent completion rate in a 27-24 loss at home last week to the Riders.

READ MORE: Trevor Harris leads Edmonton Eskimos nominations for 2019 CFL awards

Kilgore will make his fifth start of the season. He has a 2-2 record throwing for 1,111 yards, four touchdown passes and eight interceptions.

Edmonton receivers Greg Ellingson and Ricky Collins Jr., along with defensive back Brian Walker, running back Alex Taylor and kick-returner Christion Jones, will join Harris as players who will come off this week’s roster.

Jones suffered a left-knee injury in last week’s loss and will be out for the rest of the season.

The Eskimos will dress a second Global player in Mexican receiver Diego Viamontes, who is listed as a starter.

Receiver Kevin Elliott will make his second start of the season. He caught six passes for 88 yards in a game against the Calgary Stampeders back on Aug. 3.

Other players coming on the active roster are quarterback Troy Williams, linebacker Johnathon Walton and offensive linemen Kwabena Asare and Eric Lofton.

Listen below: Eskimos head coach Jason Maas speaks with 630 CHED’s Dave Campbell about the regular season finale in Regina in Saturday.

The following are the projected offensive and defensive starters for the Eskimos:

Offence

Quarterback: Logan Kilgore

Running Back: Shaq Cooper (Fullback: James Tuck)

Offensive Line: Kyle Saxelid-Jacob Ruby-David Beard-Matt O’Donnell-Colin Kelly

Receivers: DaVaris Daniels-Diego Viamontes-Natey Adjei-Kevin Elliott-Harry McMaster

Defence

Defensive Line: Mathieu Betts-Kendall Vickers-Mark Mackie-Alex Bazzie

Linebackers: Vontae Diggs-Jonathon Walton-Don Unamba

Defensive Backs: Josh Johnson-Money Hunter-Jordan Beaulieu-Tyquwan Glass-Forrest Hightower

The Riders with a win can clinch first place in the Western Division, but to do that it may have to happen without their starting quarterback. Cody Fajardo suffered an oblique injury during practice on Wednesday and may not play on Saturday.

Fajardo leads the CFL in passing with 4,302 yards, throwing for 18 touchdown passes, eight interceptions and scoring 10 rushing touchdowns while also recording 611 rushing yards.

Backup quarterbacks Isaac Harker and Bryan Bennett are expected to split playing time if Fajardo is unable to suit up.

Listen below: Riders QB Cody Fajardo explains the details surrounding an oblique muscle strain.

You can hear Saturday’s game between the Eskimos and Riders on 630 CHED following live coverage of the Oilers and Penguins which begins with The Faceoff Show at 9:30 a.m., with the puck drop at 11 a.m.

Morley Scott and Dave Campbell will be calling all of the live action from the Eskimos game at 2 p.m. Plus, hear analysis from former Eskimos offensive lineman and two-time Grey Cup champion Blake Dermott.

