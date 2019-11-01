Menu

Sports

Cody Fajardo listed as Saskatchewan Roughriders starting QB against Edmonton Eskimos

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted November 1, 2019 12:44 pm
Cody Fajardo took over from Zach Collaros as Roughriders starter after the latter quarterback suffered a concussion in the season opener.
Cody Fajardo took over from Zach Collaros as Roughriders starter after the latter quarterback suffered a concussion in the season opener. Matt Smith / The Canadian Press

It appears Cody Fajardo will start at quarterback for the Saskatchewan Roughriders when they host the Edmonton Eskimos on Saturday.

READ MORE: Saskatchewan Roughriders QB Cody Fajardo misses practice with back injury

The Roughriders released their depth chart for the game and had Fajardo as the top pivot over Isaac Harker and Bryan Bennett, though that could still change before kickoff.

Fajardo, named the team’s outstanding player this season, was considered questionable for the game after missing Thursday’s practice with a sore back.

READ MORE: Rider fans ready for historic regular-season finale in Saskatchewan

The game is a big one for the Riders, who can clinch first place in the West Division with a win.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CFLSaskatoon SportsEdmonton EskimosRegina SportsRoughridersCanadian Football LeagueSaskatchewan RoughridersEskimosRidersCody Fajardo
