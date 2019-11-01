Iron scow shifts for first time in a century above Horseshoe Falls

Send this page to someone via email

The Niagara region’s latest round of severe weather has achieved something that hadn’t happened in generations.

Niagara Parks CEO David Adames says an iron scow, which has been lodged in the powerful upper rapids above the Horseshoe Falls for more than 100 years, shifted “noticeably” from its position as a result of Thursday night’s winds.

Environment Canada reported wind gusts in the region from 50 to 80 km per hour Halloween night and into the early morning Friday, with a peak windspeed of 94 km per hour around midnight.

The scow remains lodged in the upper rapids but has turned its position and has shifted down river toward the falls by an estimated 50 to 100 feet.

Adames says staff are now monitoring the situation, although he believes it will remain lodged in its new position for the “foreseeable future.”

Despite considerable deterioration over the years, the scow has miraculously clung to its perch in the upper Niagara River about 600 metres from the brink of the Horseshoe falls since breaking loose from its towing tug in August of 1918.

