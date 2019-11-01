Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Iron scow shifts for first time in a century above Horseshoe Falls

By Ken Mann 900 CHML
Posted November 1, 2019 5:29 pm
An iron scow, which has been lodged above Niagara Falls for more than 100 years, has shifted. .
An iron scow, which has been lodged above Niagara Falls for more than 100 years, has shifted. . Niagara Parks

The Niagara region’s latest round of severe weather has achieved something that hadn’t happened in generations.

READ MORE: High winds and rain cause flooding, storm damage across Lake Erie shoreline

Niagara Parks CEO David Adames says an iron scow, which has been lodged in the powerful upper rapids above the Horseshoe Falls for more than 100 years, shifted “noticeably” from its position as a result of Thursday night’s winds.

Environment Canada reported wind gusts in the region from 50 to 80 km per hour Halloween night and into the early morning Friday, with a peak windspeed of 94 km per hour around midnight.

READ MORE: Niagara Falls sees tourist boost as extreme cold turns it into winter wonderland

The scow remains lodged in the upper rapids but has turned its position and has shifted down river toward the falls by an estimated 50 to 100 feet.

Adames says staff are now monitoring the situation, although he believes it will remain lodged in its new position for the “foreseeable future.”

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Niagara Falls’ breathtaking winter views are the upside of this extreme cold

Despite considerable deterioration over the years, the scow has miraculously clung to its perch in the upper Niagara River about 600 metres from the brink of the Horseshoe falls since breaking loose from its towing tug in August of 1918.

WATCH: (flashback to Jan. 1, 2018)

Extreme cold snap freezes Niagara Falls
Extreme cold snap freezes Niagara Falls
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
NiagaraNiagara FallsNiagara RiverHorseshoe Fallsiron scow Niagara FallsNiagara river scowCEO David AdamesNiagara Falls iron scowNiagara Parks
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.